UC Browser to launch its in-app cloud storage service in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2020 1:18 pm

India is one of the largest markets for UC Browser and makes up for about 50% of its global downloads.

Alibaba-owned UC Browser has announced a revamp of its strategy for India market. UC Browser will launch its in-app cloud storage service offering for Indian individual users, UC Drive.

As an in-app cloud storage, UC Drive will be able to connect with browsing scenario within UC Browser and sync stored various videos, songs, photos, and more across all the UC users’ mobile devices. It will allow users to directly save a wide variety of downloadable content while browsing without taking upstorage or memory on their mobile devices.

In a release, UCWeb said UC Drive will be available for free to all UC users with large cloud storage space. This will be UC Drive’s first launch in the global market. India is one of the largest markets for UC Browser and makes up for about 50% of its global downloads.

UC Drive will allow users to save any downloadable content using the “Save to Drive” function. The Drive will act as an excellent tool for immediate file exchange with its ‘File Sharing’ option that allows for streamlined communication amongst users. Coupled to that, the ability to synchronize any folder on your phone with cloud storage, option to give access to multiple people and protection of high-stakes digital data will make it a compelling product from the UC stable.

For the upcoming new feature, Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UCWeb Global Business, said, “In a mobile-first market like India, almost all digital activities are shifting to mobile devices – from watching movies and clicking pictures to sharing files. In a scenario like this, users are left scrambling for cloud storage and syncing options. With UC Drive, our users can enjoy an unfettered browsing experience using the least amount of mobile data, ensuring that users never run out of storage again. The upcoming UC Drive is a step forward in our commitment to provide better mobile internet services to our billion+ users and grow with the digital market here.”

