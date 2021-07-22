UBON launches SP-40 Bluetooth Speaker at Rs 2,499

UBON has launched SP-40 Bluetooth Speaker in the SOLAR Bluetooth Speaker series. The speaker is priced at Rs 2,499. It can be bought from all the leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

UBON SP-40 Bluetooth Speaker Features

The UBON SP-40 Bluetooth Speaker is equipped with features like USB Charging, dual torch with solar charging panel. Further, there is also control button, FM Radio, Support TF card and high-quality sound.

It comes with multiple connectivity options USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card Powered True Wireless Speaker (TWS).

This new speaker comes with the latest built-in TWS feature via Wireless V5.0. It can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack for up to 10 meters of operating range. This speaker offers a power backup. It comes with an inbuilt 1200 mAh battery.

Also, when you get bored of your playlist, you can easily switch to the FM mode and tune into your favourite FM stations. UBON SP – 40 Solar Bluetooth speaker comes in stylish colours.

Commenting on the new launch, Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, UBON said, “We at UBON, always strive to develop and offer the best in elegant design and premium looking products. Our ultimate intent is customer satisfaction and retention. We are confident that this product will strike the right chord with Indian users. Be it travel, office, or house parties, it is engineered specifically to give the finest possible user experience designed for all purposes. Our motive is to cater to all age groups and every user.”

Earlier, UBON launched “BASS BOY” wireless speaker in India. The speaker is priced at Rs 2,999. Bass Boy Wireless Speaker is available at all major e-commerce platforms and offline stores across all over India. It is equipped with features like USB Charging, a built-in microphone and a portable speaker. It comes with multiple connectivity options USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card.