Ubon launches GBT-22A Audio Bar at Rs 1,199

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 15, 2021 5:28 pm

Ubon GBT-22A Audio Bar has an inbuilt USB port and Micro SD port to use micro SD card for playing music.
Ubon has launched a new GBT-22A ‘Audio Bar’ a true Wireless Speaker (TWS). The product is priced at Rs 1,199 and can be bought from all the leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms. UBON GBT-22A “Audio Bar” comes in Black, Blue, and Red colours.

 

The newly launched audio bar is loaded with features like Memory Card Reader, USB Drive, Portable Speaker, TF, USB Play, Torch, and FM Radio. This speaker offers a power backup with the support of an inbuilt 500 mAh battery.

It has an inbuilt USB port and Micro SD port to use micro SD card for playing music. Also, when you get bored of your playlist you can easily switch to FM mode and tune into your favorite FM stations.

 

This new speaker comes with the latest built-in TWS feature via Wireless V5.0 and can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack up to 10 meters operating range. The newly launched device can be easily connected to a laptop, tablet, phone, etc.

 

The GBT-22A ‘Audio Bar’ comes in a round cylindrical shape. The micro USB port for charging and the auxiliary port are protected with a plastic flap. The battery indicator LEDs and the power button also lies next to it. UBON GBT-22A ‘Audio Bar’ has inbuilt speakers that offer better sound output and relaxing bass.

 

Commenting on the new launch, Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, UBON said, “2020 has been a great year for the audio industry, work-from-home scenario, music was undoubtedly everyone’s go-to friend in tensed, stressed, and bored in short in every state. In 2021, we at UBON are committed to our promises of providing the best product at pocket friendly prices. To live up to our promise, we have expanded our product line with GBT-22A ‘Audio Bar’ and coming soon with many versatile and stylish products from the stable of UBON that will not only upgrade the style quotient but will also promise an unmatched quality for our young users”.

