Ubon 10W wireless charger notebook launched in India for Rs 2,999

Dubbed as Ubon 10W Wireless Charger Notebook, it is priced at Rs 2,999 and it is available on the company’s website and e-commerce websites in India.

Advertisement

Ubon has today announced the launch of a new notebook that comes with a built-in wireless charger. Dubbed as Ubon 10W Wireless Charger Notebook, it is priced at Rs 2,999 and it is available on the company’s website and e-commerce websites in India.

The Super Notebook comes with a 200-page to let you take quick notes on the go. The notebook comes with 10W wireless charging support and it comes with unique design language. There is a V8 cable, which is quite easy to carry around. The device also features rapid charging feature, which the company claims can charge a smartphone in a small span of time.

Commenting on the launch Mandeep Arora, Co-founder, UBON said, “We believe in delivering excellent quality gadgets at an affordable price by focusing on the right assembly of equipment combined with excellent quality. After an exhaustive R&D by our team, we found that there’s so much in the consumer market sphere that still needs to develop in order to make the product different from others. The wireless notebook is a perfect start for the year 2020, providing our customers with a unique experience.”

Advertisement

Previously, the company introduced PB-Z12 Power King portable power bank in India. The power bank comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999. The latest power bank comes with 3-in-1 built-in cable support.

The company claims that it comes with micro USB cable, a Type-C cable and lighting port to charge both iPhone and Android smartphones. The power bank comes with 10,000mAh capacity. The company claims that it can charge an iPhone 2.4 times and Android smartphones up to 2.2 times. It comes with rapid charge feature and it is loaded with IC protection that helps to avoid over-charging, over-discharging or short circuit.





