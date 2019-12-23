  • 19:41 Dec 23, 2019

Ubon PB-X12 Power King portable power bank launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 23, 2019 1:02 pm

Latest News

The power bank comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999.
Ubon, a gadget accessory brand, has today announced the launch of its latest PB-Z12 Power King portable power bank in India. The power bank comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999.

 

The latest power bank comes with 3-in-1 built-in cable support. The company claims that it comes with micro USB cable, a Type-C cable and lighting port to charge both iPhone and Android smartphones. The power bank comes with 10,000mAh capacity. The company claims that it can charge an iPhone 2.4 times and Android smartphones up to 2.2 times. It comes with rapid charge feature and it is loaded with IC protection that helps to avoid over-charging, over-discharging or short circuit.  

 

It comes with a max output of 2A. It also comes with an LED indicator that shows the amount of power left in the power bank. The brand says that the palm-sized power bank is quite comfortable to hold and easy to carry around. 

 

Commenting on the launch, Mandeep Arora, Co-founder, UBON said, “After a successful debut in the smartwatch & wireless power bank category, we aim at delivering to our consumers, world-class experience with the UBON PB-X12 Power King Portable power bank. After exhaustive innovative research from our technical team, we have come up with India’s first power bank with a 3 in 1 inbuilt wire support. We are planning to bring in some exciting launches in 2020 as well, to provide an unparalleled experience to our consumers.”

 

Previously, the company introduced a new fitness tracker in India. Dubbed as SW-11 smartwatch, it comes with a price tag of Rs 2,199. The smartwatch features a bigger LED screen, longer battery backup with a standby backup time of 7 days, GPS tracker, LTE connectivity and built-in GPS.

 

The smartwatch comes up with a 1.3” IPS colourful display including 150 mAh battery with an attractive 7 days of standby time on a single charge. It is available in a green colour variant with 2 straps available in the box. It has full smartphone notifications for calls, text and Whatsapp messages in addition to Facebook, Skype and more.

 

