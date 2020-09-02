Ubisoft offering The Division for free but there is a catch!

Ubisoft recently offered Watch Dogs 2 for free on PC and the latest addition to the lineup is Tom Clancy's The Division. You'll have to download the Ubisoft Software Client to get the game.

Advertisement

Ubisoft, a game publisher, has yet another offering for its players. Recently, the developer of Watch Dogs 2 made it free on their software client so that it can be played by everyone. Another game which has been made free to play is Tom Clancy's The Division. This is the original game and not the sequel.

To get the game, you'll have to head over to Ubisoft's website and register there. You'll have to get the Ubisoft software client and need an account to play the game.

The catch here is that you'll have to add the game to your library before 8th of September. This means that if you download the game before or on the 8th of September, it will be yours to keep forever, even after the offer validity ends.

Advertisement

The game has also been made free-to-play for Xbox Live Gold members as a part of their 'Xbox Games for Gold' section. But the game will only be playable till their Xbox Gold Membership is valid. If the player ditches the membership, he/she won't be able to play the game.

Tom Clancy's The Division was launched back in 2016. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic New York. You can play the game solo, or even with your friends to face the deadly pandemic.

Minimum Requirements required to play 'The Division'

Windows 7 64-bit SP1.

Core i5 2400 or FX 6300.

6 GB of RAM.

GTX 560 or HD 7770 with 2 GB graphics memory.

40 GB HDD.

