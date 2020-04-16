Advertisement

UberMedic service for transporting healthcare workes now available in 10 cities in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2020 10:56 am

The company has revealed that the service is now available in ten cities across the country.
Uber recently announced the launch of its new service known as UberMedic for transporting healthcare workers helping contain the spread of COVID-19 virus. Now, the company has revealed that the service is now available in ten cities across the country. 

 

The brand says that the UberMedic service is live in New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Lucknow and Patna. Furthermore, the brand says that 18 leading Indian hospitals such as Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Metropolis Healthcare, GHV Advanced Care Pvt Ltd and State Health Society, Bihar are using UberMedic.  

 

Uber has revealed that based on an agreement with the National Health Authority (NHA), the company is making the Medic cars to many of these public sector hospitals free of cost. The brand further says that UberMedic cars will also be provided at no charge to several public hospitals in Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Prayagraj in the coming weeks.

 

Sharing details about the service, Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, “By leveraging our global experience, technology and network of drivers, UberMedic allows us to facilitate reliable and convenient transport to India’s real heroes, our medical workers, who’re helping keep our communities safe. I also wish to thank UberMedic drivers, who transport our frontline healthcare workers to and from their homes and to healthcare facilities. We feel privileged to be supporting the Indian government in helping contain the spread of COVID-19 and stand ready to speedily scale up UberMedic to more hospitals across the country.”

 

