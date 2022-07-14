Uber to give ride upgrades, discounts to Amazon Prime Members

Uber and Amazon India have announced an extension of their association where the cab service will provide exclusive offers for Prime members. As part of the existing Amazon-Uber association, Prime members will get access to UberPremier at the price of UberGo, with 3 upgrades per month.

Additionally, they’ll also be able to avail a 20% discount up to Rs 60 valid for 3 trips per month, on Uber Auto, Moto, Rentals, and Intercity. Both these offers can be availed by simply connecting Amazon Pay wallet on Uber and using it for booking trips. To complement high travel demand, the special offer for Prime has launched ahead of Amazon India’s annual two-day shopping event for Prime members – Prime Day on July 23 and 24, 2022.

These offers will be available to Amazon Prime members who make the payment using Amazon Pay and Uber will serve as their ridesharing partner across India. These offers are being provided as a part of an extension in partnership between the brands. In February, 2021, Uber and Amazon Pay came together to install 40,000 plastic screens in Uber Autos across seven Indian cities in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Jaipur. These screens acted as a protective barrier between drivers and riders.

Talking about Amazon’s Prime Day sale, it will kick off at 12AM IST on July 23 and will run through July 24. Amazon has said that the 48-hour sale event would bring over 30,000 new product launches from over 400 Indian and global brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, and more.

Amazon will offer up to 55 percent discount on its own products during the sale, including Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. In addition, there will be discounts and multiple offers across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, and toys, among others.