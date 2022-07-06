Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 scheduled for July 23 in India

Amazon Prime Day Sale is one of the most anticipated sale events around the world as it brings a bunch of deals and new products for users. Now, Amazon has announced that Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 will take place in India between July 23-24. The Prime Day sale in the country will notably take place more than ten days after the annual sale going live in the US, UK, and other major markets on July 12.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 offers, deals and more

The sale is meant exclusively for those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime. The sale will kick off at 12AM IST on July 23 and will run through July 24. Amazon said that the 48-hour sale event would bring over 30,000 new product launches from over 400 Indian and global brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, and more.

Amazon will offer up to 55 percent discount on its own products during the sale, including Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. There will be discounts and multiple offers across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, and toys, among others. Moreover, customers using ICICI Bank and SBI cards and EMI transactions will get additional 10 percent discounts on various products during the sale.

Amazon Prime members will also get unlimited five percent cashback on Prime Day purchases using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Furthermore, there will be deals and offers on Alexa inbuilt smartphones, smartwatches, speakers, and TVs. Next, the Prime Day sale will bring rewards of up to Rs 2,500 for customers paying their bills and recharges and sending money using Amazon Pay.

Small & Medium businesses will also take part in the Prime Day Sale 2022 with over 2000 new product launches. Companies including XECH, Cos-IQ, Himalayan Origins, SpaceinCart, Mirakii, Karagiri, Nirvi Handicrafts will launch products across various categories including electronics, fashion & grooming, jewellery, handmade products, the company said.

Lastly, the sale will also bring new content for Amazon Prime Video service such as Comicstaan S03 and Modern Love Hyderabad. There will be up to 50 percent discount on add-on subscriptions within Prime Video. Amazon music users will get new playlists while Prime Reading users will get a bunch of e-books across various categories for free.