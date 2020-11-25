Advertisement

Uber rolls out an On Demand cash-out feature for drivers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 25, 2020 1:15 pm

The On demand cash-out feature for driver partners across Moto, Auto and cars, to make payments seamless and help eligible drivers cash out their earnings any day of the week.
Uber today announced the launch of an On demand cash-out feature for driver partners across Moto, Auto and cars, to make payments seamless and help eligible drivers cash out their earnings any day of the week, once they’ve earned a minimum amount of Rs 200.

 

Speaking about the initiative, Pavan Vaish, Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India SA, said “Drivers drive our business, and we have always said there is no Uber without drivers. Supporting the driver community has never been more important than now. To help drivers in these challenging times, we’ve rolled-out an ‘On Demand cash-out feature’ which allows them the flexibility to cash out at any day of the week, instead of waiting for their weekly cash outs".

 

"Drivers on the Uber platform have always gone the extra mile for us,  and we will continue to appreciate their hard work by making driving with Uber a more rewarding experience for them", he adds. 

 

Uber also has an individual platform for its drivers, called 'Uber Care'. According to the company, this initiative helps thousands of drivers get easy access to life insurance, family health insurance, free medical consultations through DocsApp, micro-loan(s), etc. During the lockdown, the Uber Care Driver Fund disbursed grants to approximately 100,000 drivers. 

 

Uber has also introduced several new safety measures such as a mandatory mask policy for riders and drivers, an updated cancellation policy, and distributed over 3 million masks and 400,000 bottles of disinfectants and sanitisers to drivers free of cost.

