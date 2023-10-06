TWS launched in October 2023

HomeNewsTWS launched in October 2023

The market for TWS earbuds is constantly evolving with new products and features. To help you stay updated, we have compiled a list of the latest and neckband launches in October 2023 that you might want to check out if you are looking for a new pair of earbuds:

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

Priced at Rs 9,999, the Galaxy Buds FE are sold via select retail stores, Samsung Shop, Amazon India, with features such as:

  • Wingtip design
  • Bluetooth v5.2, supports AAC, SBC, and SSC codecs.
  • Triple Mics
  • Touch controls
  • Up to 30 hours playback time
  • Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient sound mode
  • Tap to connect, pair and sync with Galaxy devices
  • Auto Switch support
  • IPX2 rated

BeatXP Wave XPods

Priced at Rs 999, these earbuds are available on BeatXP website and Amazon with features like:

  • Up to 50 hours playtime
  • ENC
  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • Quad mics
  • 11mm drivers
  • IPX5 rated
  • USB-C charging

BeatXP Vibe XPods

Price at Rs 999, these earbuds are available on BeatXP website and Amazon with features like:

  • Up to 60 hours playtime
  • Gaming mode
  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • USB-C charging
  • IPX5 rated
  • Touch controls

BeatXP Tune XPods

  • Up to 50 hour playtime
  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • ENC
  • 10mm drivers
  • IPX5 rated
  • USB-C charging
  • Touch controls
