TWS launched in October 2023

The market for TWS earbuds is constantly evolving with new products and features. To help you stay updated, we have compiled a list of the latest TWS and neckband launches in October 2023 that you might want to check out if you are looking for a new pair of earbuds:

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

Priced at Rs 9,999, the Galaxy Buds FE are sold via select retail stores, Samsung Shop, Amazon India, with features such as:

Wingtip design

Bluetooth v5.2, supports AAC, SBC, and SSC codecs.

Triple Mics

Touch controls

Up to 30 hours playback time

Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient sound mode

Tap to connect, pair and sync with Galaxy devices

Auto Switch support

IPX2 rated

BeatXP Wave XPods

Priced at Rs 999, these earbuds are available on BeatXP website and Amazon with features like:

Up to 50 hours playtime

ENC

Bluetooth v5.3

Quad mics

11mm drivers

IPX5 rated

USB-C charging

BeatXP Vibe XPods

Price at Rs 999, these earbuds are available on BeatXP website and Amazon with features like:

Up to 60 hours playtime

Gaming mode

Bluetooth v5.3

USB-C charging

IPX5 rated

Touch controls

BeatXP Tune XPods

Up to 50 hour playtime

Bluetooth v5.3

ENC

10mm drivers

IPX5 rated

USB-C charging

Touch controls