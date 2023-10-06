TWS launched in October 2023

The market for TWS earbuds is constantly evolving with new products and features. To help you stay updated, we have compiled a list of the latest TWS and neckband launches in October 2023 that you might want to check out if you are looking for a new pair of earbuds:
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Priced at Rs 9,999, the Galaxy Buds FE are sold via select retail stores, Samsung Shop, Amazon India, with features such as:
- Wingtip design
- Bluetooth v5.2, supports AAC, SBC, and SSC codecs.
- Triple Mics
- Touch controls
- Up to 30 hours playback time
- Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient sound mode
- Tap to connect, pair and sync with Galaxy devices
- Auto Switch support
- IPX2 rated
BeatXP Wave XPods
Priced at Rs 999, these earbuds are available on BeatXP website and Amazon with features like:
- Up to 50 hours playtime
- ENC
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Quad mics
- 11mm drivers
- IPX5 rated
- USB-C charging
BeatXP Vibe XPods
Price at Rs 999, these earbuds are available on BeatXP website and Amazon with features like:
- Up to 60 hours playtime
- Gaming mode
- Bluetooth v5.3
- USB-C charging
- IPX5 rated
- Touch controls
BeatXP Tune XPods
- Up to 50 hour playtime
- Bluetooth v5.3
- ENC
- 10mm drivers
- IPX5 rated
- USB-C charging
- Touch controls