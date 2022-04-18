Twitter Edit button feature may record history

Twitter has already confirmed that it is working on an edit button. It will be live for Twitter Blue users over the coming months. Now soon the Twitter Edit feature may record the history of users.

Twitter Edit button feature

Popular app reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong said that editing a tweet using Twitter’s upcoming edit button could leave a digital trace of your tweet’s history. Wong states that the edit feature is “immutable.” It means Twitter may create an entirely new tweet when one is edited, all while preserving the previous versions of that tweet.

“Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit,” reads Wong’s tweet.

It is still not clear how a tweet’s edit history will appear to users. The edit button will initially remain exclusive to Twitter Blue users and will be extended to all users at a later stage.

Alessandro Paluzzi, an app researcher, also tweeted a screenshot of the new feature. The screenshot shows how the “Edit Tweet” option could appear in the three-dot menu on the right side of your tweets. However it did not show an option to view a tweet’s edit history.

Earlier this month, Twitter announced that it is working to allow users to edit their tweets after posting them to fix mistakes and typos. In fact, Twitter has been working on an edit feature since last year. However, the detailed working of Edit button feature is yet to be disclosed by Twitter.

The undo option is now the closest thing to an edit button. But this feature is currently only available to Twitter Blue users which can basically undo the Tweets quickly after you posted them – a delete button, but faster.