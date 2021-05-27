Advertisement

Twitter concerned about its employees in India

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2021 3:26 pm

Latest News

Twitter is concerned about its employees in India over Delhi Police's intimidation tactics.
Advertisement

Twitter today revealed that the microblogging website is ready to comply with the new IT rules in India that came into effect on Wednesday, May 26th. The company commented on the new IT rules in between its clash with the government regarding its concern over "the potential threat to freedom of expression" and "the use of intimidation tactics by the police".

 

To recall, the Twitter Office in India was visited by Delhi Police as Twitter recently tagged a post by BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra as “manipulated media”, a term used by social media platforms to denote fake or tampered media. This tag attracted attention from the Indian government as per which the US-based social media company's action was termed as 'biased'.

 

As it refused to remove the labels from multiple tweets from various members of the country's ruling party, Twitter's India office received a visit from the Police after a complaint was filed against the social media platform.

 

Advertisement

Regarding the new IT rules, a Twitter spokesperson said, "Twitter is deeply committed to the people of India. Our service has proven vital for the public conversation and a source of support for people during the pandemic. To keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India. But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law".

 

"Right now, we are concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve. We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules", he added.

 

"We plan to advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that inhibit free, open public conversation. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government and believe it is critical to adopt a collaborative approach. It is the collective responsibility of elected officials, industry, and civil society to safeguard the interests of the public". 

 

The new IT rules mandate a few things for all the social media companies with users over 5 million. The rules make it compulsory for the companies to have a complaint redressal mechanism and trace the first originator of the wrongdoing. Companies such as Google, Facebook have already said they are ready to comply with the new rules while WhatsApp is in an ongoing spat with the government over the rules.

WhatsApp may soon allow to delete messages automatically after 24 hours

WhatsApp Voice Messages Review tool under development: Report

WhatsApp given seven days by Indian government to roll back the new privacy policy

WhatsApp responds to Government notice, Twitter office visited by Police over refusal to comply

Latest News from Twitter

You might like this

Tags: Twitter

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Indian Government responds to WhatsApp, says it respects Right to Privacy but also responsible for national security

Instagram, Facebook to start allowing people to hide like counts on their feed and profile

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies