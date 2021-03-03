Advertisement

Twitter 'Audio Spaces' beta expands to Android

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 03, 2021 10:37 am

Latest News

Twitter announced it will be expanding the Audio Spaces beta rollout to Android as well, but with limited functionality as of now
Advertisement

Twitter has been developing the 'Audio Spaces' feature for the masses to compete with Clubhouse and enable the drop-in audio chat functionality in its app. The feature was available only for iOS users, until today. 

 

Twitter has finally announced that even Android users can now hop in as a small number of users will be getting access to the 'Audio Spaces' feature on Android app of Twitter but with limited functionality. 

 

 

Advertisement

We say limited functionality because users as of now, will only be able to join and talk in any Space while the ability to create your own Space is still yet to come on Android. There's no clarity on who all will get access to the feature but presumably, it should be random.

 

Read More: Clubhouse admits it 'temporarily' keeps recordings of conversations happening in-app

 

Twitter recently ramped up the beta rollout for the feature as well in light of Clubhouse getting all the fame, while Twitter sits behind and tests its features. The new beta testers would initially get access to the feature to create private or public rooms and any Twitter user following them will be able to listen in to these Spaces rooms created by the beta testers. 

 

The service also announced two new upcoming features in its app last week which include 'Super Follows' along with the ability to create and join groups based around specific interests. The two new features are aimed to help Twitter match the standards of other social media platforms that have similar features.

 

The 'Super Follows' feature is a payment-based feature that will allow Twitter users to charge their followers and give them access to extra content, similar to how YouTube's Member subscriptions work where creators provide extra/exclusive content to the members.  

Twitter ramps up beta rollout of Spaces to compete with Clubhouse

Twitter Voice DMs Feature Being Rolled Out in India

Twitter announces 'Super Follow' and 'Communities' feature to take on other social media platforms

Clubhouse admits it 'temporarily' keeps recordings of conversations happening in-app

Latest News from Twitter

You might like this

Tags: Twitter

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Jio partners with 'Fireworks' to bring short-video stories to its KaiOS

Instagram launches Live Rooms feature, allows group streaming of up to four users

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies