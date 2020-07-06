Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 999

The company has introduced Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds in the country for Rs 999.

Advertisement

Truke, a new entrant in India, has today announced the launch of its new wireless earbuds in India. The company has introduced Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds in the country for Rs 999. The earbuds are now available for purchase from Amazon.

The latest earbuds come with a dolphin-designed open fit and it comes with a universal Type-C charging case. The company claims that the earbuds come with ergonomic design to provide comfort. The earbuds are available in three colour options including Basil Green, Royale Blue and Carbon Black. The wireless earbuds instantly pair with devices and it promises high fidelity sound for its 13mm dynamic driver.







The Truke Fit Pro earbuds is backed by a 500mAh charging case to get up to 24 hours of music playback. It comes with 15 mins quick charge for 1-hour playback, and it is compatible with 99 per cent of smartphones and gaming devices.

Advertisement

Speaking on the launch of Truke Fit Pro, Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder and CEO, truke said, “truke has been committed to producing the finest cutting edge range of wireless earphones and sound accessories that focus on delivering premium sound quality, reliability, wearing comfort and durability at an affordable range. We have observed most of the brands selling feature-rich products on ecommerce platforms at a pretty high-price range. Our newly introduced Truke Fit Pro has been designed as an affordable, high-tech alternative that conveys the same authentic listening experience as the high-ranged products in its segment. We are hopeful that it will successfully stimulate the auditory senses of the masses in India.”