Truke launches Blue colour variants of Buds Q1, Fit 1+ TWS earbuds

Truke has launched the new Blue color variants of its TWS Buds Q1 & Fit 1+. Both True Wireless Earbuds, Q1 & Fit1+ will be available on Flipkat from 5th August onwards at Rs 1,299 and INR 999, respectively. The TWS earbuds were first launched in April in India.

Truke Buds Q1

The Buds Q1 comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, which offers 2x transmission speed, 1.8x Reliable Connection and is 2x Energy Efficient. The Truke Buds Q1 is backed with a 400mAh charging case that allows up to 60 hours of total music playback time on a full charge and up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The True Wireless In-Ear earbuds also promise high fidelity sound with their 10mm dynamic driver and AAC Codec support. It is also equipped with Quad MEMS ENC mics. They come with a dedicated Gaming Mode offering low latency of up to 85ms.

Truke Fit 1+

The third generation Truke Fit 1+ possesses a music playback capacity of 12 hours on a single charge with a 300mAh Charging Case. It extends a total music playback of up to 48 hours. The Bluetooth 5.1 allows a stable seamless connection. Featuring a low latency gaming mode and AAC codec support, the earbud also has one-touch control and a digital display.

Talking about TWS earbuds in general, newer players such as Micromax are entering the segment with their respective products. The brand launched two new TWS earbuds last week. The AirFunk 1 Pro comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and cVc 8.0 technology. The AirFunk 1 comes with a unique voice changing feature. Using it, one can change their voice from male to female or vice versa while on a call. The battery on the AirFunk 1 Pro ensures 32 hours of playtime and 170 hours of standby. The earphones are also IP44 rated.