Why is someone calling You? Truecaller will let you Know

Truecaller has introduced smart SMS features, full-screen caller ID and a home tab with its V11 update.

Truecaller has released a complete redesign of its app for its Android and iOS users globally. With this new version, Truecaller aims to streamline the user's calls history, SMS and Instant Messages conversations into a single tab, the new Home screen. Additionally, Truecaller is also launching Call Reason for Android users, letting the user know why is someone trying to call them. The new update will user access the app in 8 Indian languages.

Truecaller said in a statement that this gives you all your communication at a glance while making it easier and faster for you to stay connected.

Additionally, with this new update, Truecaller is releasing two new features; a new full-screen caller ID; and Smart SMS that helps users automatically categorize their SMS.

Home Tab

With the Home Tab, users can find all messages and calls merged into a single list on the Home tab. They will always be able to see the latest activity in the Home tab, and with a single click enter the conversation to make a voice call, VoIP call, chat, text and more.

Full-screen Caller ID

With Full-Screen Caller ID, you can now see who's calling with a full-screen design instead of having a small floating pop-up.

The Caller ID follows a colour code to identify what type of call it is: blue for calls from contacts or unknown numbers, purple for Priority calls from businesses or delivery services, red for known spammers, and gold for users with upgraded Gold accounts.

Smart SMS

The Smart SMS feature uses on-device machine learning to automatically sort messages into four distinct groups: Personal, Important, Others, and Spam.

As per Truecaller, You’ll find all financial & payment notifications in the Important tab, helping you keep track of bills, payments and budgets. You can choose to pay a transactional SMS straight from the app, or have Truecaller remind you later. Future updates will include travel reminders like flight delays, bus seat allocation, live tracking & updates on postal/courier deliveries, tax updates and hospital/doctor appointments.

Truecaller says, 'All processing happens offline and no message leaves the mobile device. All transactional information is securely stored on the mobile. This feature will be India first for all Android users.'