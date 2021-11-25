Truecaller adds new features: Things you can explore

Truecaller today announced the introduction of “Truecaller Version 12”, an all-new redesign with several user-focused enhancements. The app still includes all useful features like Call Alerts, Call Reason, Full-Screen Caller ID, Inbox Cleaner, advanced messaging features like Smart SMS, secure backup of SMS/contacts, a powerful dialer and support for 46 languages, while allowing users to unfold newer experiences with Video Caller ID, a redesigned interface, Call Recording, Ghost call and Call Announce.

The new features will be gradually rolled for all Android users in India in the coming weeks and several other countries soon as per the company. Here are the new features that are being introduced in version 12 of Truecaller:

Video Caller ID

Video Caller ID is a feature that allows you to set a short video that plays automatically when you call friends and family. You can choose from one of the built-in video templates or get creative by recording your own. The feature aims to make your calling experience more personalized and unique. This feature will be available for all Truecaller Android users.

Streamlined New Interface

Truecaller has decided to introduce separate tabs for calls and SMS based on strong user feedback over the past year. “With over 15 crore people now using Truecaller for SMS, this change was sorely needed”, says Truecaller. With separate tabs, you can now get to all of your SMS, Truecaller Group Chats and individual chats with just one tap.

Call Recording

Call Recording was initially introduced as a Premium-only feature, but it’s now back and available to everyone running Android 5.1 and newer. With Call Recording, you can record all incoming and outgoing calls regardless of whether your device manufacturer includes the feature or not. All recordings are stored locally on the device storage and cannot be accessed by Truecaller.

You can listen to or delete recordings within Truecaller or by using a file browser. Recordings can also be shared easily using email, Bluetooth or any messaging service. This is an optional feature and you can start recording with a single tap in either Full-Screen or Pop Up Caller ID after the initial setup process.

Ghost Call

With the Ghost Call feature, you can set any name, number and photo to make it appear as if you are getting a call from that person. If you prefer, you can also just choose a contact from your phonebook. If you would like to receive the Ghost Call at a later time, you can schedule it. This feature will only be available to Truecaller Premium and Gold subscribers.

Call Announce

If you enable this new optional feature, Truecaller will speak the caller ID for incoming phone calls aloud. This works for saved contacts and numbers identified by Truecaller on both normal voice calls or Truecaller HD Voice calls. This way you can know who’s calling without even looking at your screen. If you prefer, this can also be enabled while wearing headphones. Like Ghost Call, Call Announce will only be available to Premium and Gold subscribers.