Advertisement

Triumph Motorcycles launches Black Bonneville T100 and T120 in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 12, 2020 6:04 pm

Latest News

The new Bonneville bikes will be available at the same price tag as its predecessors.
Advertisement

Triumph has upgraded its Bonneville T100 and T120 motorcycles in India, and you get the Black variants of both the bikes, which means all the parts of the bikes are blacked out. This variant gets added to the existing T100 and T120 lineup in the country. You can get the Bonneville T100 and T120 at Rs 8.87 lakh and Rs 9.97 lakh respectively. The blacked out aspect of the bike means you can get the T100 with glossy black finishing, or pick up the T120 with matte black finish. 

 

The new variants add fresh impetus to the Bonneville series in the country, which has been offering the same bikes for quite sometime. With the new bikes, the engine, turn indicators, bodywork as well as mirrors have been blacked out. Giving it a dark appeal. 

Advertisement

 

But those are the only changes with the Black variants of thr T100 and T120. Triumph has kept the engine and other features same as the standard model. 

 

The Bonneville T100 packs a 900cc engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox, that puts out 54bhp of power and 80Nm of torque. For safety it comes equipped with dual-channel ABS, traction control and you get additional features like charging socket, semi-digital instrument cluster. 

 

 

Coming to the Bonneville T120, the bike is powered by a 1200cc engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This helps the T120 push out 79bhp of power and 105Nm of torque. With this bike you get LED DRLs, two riding modes, dual-channel ABS, traction control, heated grips and centre stand as well. The company will be hoping to appeal to prospective buyers with these upgrades.

BMW launches F900R and F900XR bikes in India

Latest News from Triumph Motorcycles Ltd

You might like this

Tags: Triumph Motorcycles Bonneville T100 price 900cc bikes India BS6 bikes India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Hyundai Creta leads sales chart for May 2020 in India

BMW X6 series SUV launched in India at Rs 95 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar 125 with split seats now rolling out to more cities

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se
Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon, Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15, Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India

Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon, Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15, Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India
Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon
Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?
BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more
News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies