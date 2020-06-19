Advertisement

Triumph Motorcycles launched Tiger 900 adventure bikes in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 19, 2020 7:40 pm

The new bikes pack a redesigned 888cc engine and comes in GT and Rally variants.

Triumph has launched its Tiger 900 adventure bike series in India. The new range of bikes have been priced starting from Rs 13.7 lakh to Rs 15.5 lakh (ex-showroorm). These bikes were supposed to launch much earlier but owing to the pandemic the company had to postpone its unveiling. The good news about the Tiger 900 is that it is a completely new series of bikes that replaces the Tiger 800 series. 

 

Going by its name you must have figured out that the Tiger 900 packs a new 888cc engine which promises improved power and torque figures. You can get the Tiger 900 with GT badge and the high-end variant is called the Rally. The new engine offers 94hp of power and 87Nm of torque. The new engine has changed its character which gives you a different experience while riding. The company has made new changes and the improvements have bumped up the pricing of both bikes. In comparison, the Tiger 800 series started from around Rs 11.5 lakh. 

 

The Tiger 900 range comes with top-end Brembo disc brakes, with 320mm on the front and 255mm discs at the back. The suspension travel has been tuned to make it conducive for long touring as well as going to off road conditions. The GT variant comes with road, rain, off-road riding modes, while the Rally has enhanced range of off-road tunings to meet specific rider needs. 

 

The top variant of the Tiger 900 comes equipped with LED headlamps, heated seats for both rider and pillion, tyre pressure monitoring system and more. All the variants comes with a 7-inch TFT instrument display loaded with information that a rider would need. The bike packs a 20-litre fuel tank, giving you the ideal adventure tourer. These bikes compete with the BMW F series, Honda Africa Twin in terms of price and even the Ducati Multistrada. 

Tags: Triumph Motorcycles Triumph Tiger 900 launch Tiger 900 vs BMW F900 adventure bikes India

 

0 Comments

