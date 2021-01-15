Trio Digital launches new range of ‘Make In India’ mobile phones

Trio Digital has plans to launch smartphones & accessories, which could be positioned across price ranges in the coming months.

Advertisement

Trio Mobiles has launched Make in India mobile phones to support the AtmaNirbhar initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The company is determined to provide focus on developing solutions and products across the mobility sector in India.

The brand has launched its ‘Trio’ series of feature phones in India, comprising of T8 Boss, T4 Power, T4 Jazz and T3 Magic. These feature phones come with features such as dual sim support, large display, big battery, video/Audio player, wireless FM, bluetooth, big torch,auto-call recording and multi language among others.

Advertisement

As per a press release issued by the company, TrioSmart Digital Pvt Ltd also has plans to launch smartphones & accessories, which could be positioned across price ranges in the coming months.

Trio Mobiles has a complete in-house R&D and manufacturing set-up in Noida. The R&D team specializes in designing, developing & manufacturing products. With a distinguished management having an excellent industry track record and a highly motivated team, Trio Mobiles offers customers with a unique value proposition and in turn creates immense value for its stakeholders. The management features a team of experienced professionals who have been associated with some of the leading multinational brands in the cellular industry right from its inception. They have also been closely associated with the launch and development of domestic mobile handset brands across the Asia Pacific region.

Commenting on the occasion, Nikhil Chopra, Business Head and also an Industry veteran said “Brand will offer the range of new feature phones through eCommerce platforms like Amazon , Flipkart and offline distributors across India. All states will be serviced by an after-sales network of more than 500 service centers. All the phones are made in India and are targeted at tier-2, 3, and rural areas where there is significant demand for feature phones.”