Trifo launches Emma Smart Vacuum Cleaner in India, starting at Rs 21,990

Trifo has launched 2 smart vacuum cleaner under its new Emma series that have smart features like Wifi and Alexa compatibility.

Trifo, the Silicon Valley-based home robot company has launched a new series of robot vacuum cleaner called Emma.

Available in two models, Emma Standard and Emma Pet version, the robot cleaners are priced at Rs 21,990 and Rs 23,990, respectively. Available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart, prices will be slashed by Rs 2,000 for Emma series and Rs 3,000 for Max series from October 16, 2020, till November 16, 2020 as part of festive season offer. The robot vacuum cleaners are backed with one year of comprehensive warranty.

The new Emma series vacuum cleaners come with a smart navigation system which according to Trifo continuously learns about the home environment and makes updates to improve cleaning routes.

Emma has a suction power of 3,000 Pa, whereas the Pet version has a suction power of 4,000 Pa. Emma's Pet version provides an extra pet hair extractor featuring an anti-knotting function ensuring long pet hair does not get stuck.

Emma has a 6 claw side brush which creates a 9.05-inch wide cleaning path and has a dustbin capacity of 600 ML. Emma is backed by a 2600mAh battery which according to Trifo will last about 110 minutes. When the robot cleaner finishes the task or when the battery is low, it automatically returns to the charging base to prepare for the next job.

As it is a smart vacuum cleaner, Emma has wifi connectivity and is also compatible with Amazon Alexa. The vacuum cleaner reacts to voice control such as, "Alexa, turn on Emma" to start cleaning.

The Trifo Mobile Application can be used to interact and remotely control the robot cleaner that lets users start, stop and schedule cleaning jobs, get notified when finished, adjust suction power and more. Users can review previous cleaning trips and see how well Emma cleans.

Trifo has partnered with Mumbai-based Cambium Retail to distribute a complete product portfolio ranging from entry-level to high-end models.