Toyota Fortuner SUV B6 variant prices hiked in India

The BS6 version of the popular SUV in India competes with Ford Endeavour and more.

Toyota's popular SUV Fortuner in its BS6 avatar now gets a price hike of up to Rs 48,000 across all its variants. This price hike comes in addition to the price revision which was made when the BS6 variant of the SUV was first introduced earlier this year. With the revision, the Fortuner SUV is now priced between Rs 28.66 lakh and Rs 34.43 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The premium SUV segment in India has few contenders but it has been hard for all the others to dethrone Fortuner as the leader of the pack. Indian buyers have looked at this SUV for its brute stature and the option to get the 4x4 variant in its true form.

The 2020 BS6 version of the Toyota Fortuner comes in two petrol and four diesel variants. You can choose between front-wheel and all-wheel drive options depending on what you want from the SUV. The Fortuner packs a 2.7-litre dual VVTi petrol engine that pushes out 164bhp of power and 245Nm of torque. The engine comes with option of 5-speed manual tranmission, or a 6-speed automatic torque converter.

In comparison to this, the diesel model comes with 2.8-litre engine which produces 175 bhp of power, with 420Nm of torque on the manual variant, and 450 Nm with the automatic model. Toyota is offering the diesel variant with a bigger 6-speed manual and torque converter transmission.

The facelift Fortuner will keep the showrooms occupied but without any major design changes and these new prices, it remains to be seen if buyers lap up this model or wait for the newer model which will be coming next year. Toyota is going to unveil its all-new Fortuner in Thailand this week and expect the SUV to get wholesale changes, both in terms of design and features. However, this could invariably increase the price of the Fortuner and we're hoping that Toyota keeps its aggressively priced to compete with the likes of Ford Endeavour and even the 4x4 variant of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk.