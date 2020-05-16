Top Work From Home plans launched by Reliance Jio

In order to make things easier for you, here is the list of various Jio Work-from-Home packs.

Advertisement

Ever since of lockdown, the need of high-speed data has increased, many people have started working from home and also have been looking for more entertainment. Considering the need, Reliance Jio recently launched Work from Home plans for its customers who have a need to consume more data while working from home.



During the time of lockdown, people at home are relying more on the internet for working from home, learning from home and even teaching from home. Reliance Jio has introduced two yearly packs including the Rs 2399, Rs 2121 along with three data vouchers that offer upto 50GB data. The top-ups under the new work from home plan can be used any time of the month when you exhaust your data. These are priced at Rs 151, Rs 201, Rs 251 that come with 30 GB, 40GB and 50GB data benefits, respectively.



This is in addition to its already existing top-up packs of Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 that offer 0.8 GB, 2GB, 6GB, and 12 GB of data, respectively.



So, in order to make things easier for you, here is the list of various Jio Work-from-Home packs.

Rs 999: Jio Rs 999 plan is a quarterly plan which offers 3GB per day for 84 days. This plan offers free and unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio and landline. It offers 3,000 minutes of voice calls from Jio to other mobile and 100 SMS/day. It offers unlimited data of 3 GB/Day of high-speed data which thereafter reduces to unlimited at 64 Kbps. Along with this, the offer also gives complimentary subscription to JioApps.



Jio yearly plans Rs 2399 and Rs 2121



Rs 2,399 plan: The pack offers 2GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 365 days. Apart from this, the pack offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day as well.



Rs 2121 plan: This plan comes with a validity of 336 days and it offers 1.5GB data per day. Apart from this, it also provides free Jio-to-Jio, whereas Jio to non-Jio calls come with the FUP limit of 12000 minutes. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day and comes along with complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews.





Jio Work From Home pack add-on plans at Rs 251, Rs 201 and Rs 151



The data add-on packs can be used at any time of the month, once you have consumed your daily data limit. The Rs 251, Rs 201, and Rs 151 Work From Home prepaid add-on packs are now available on the Jio website with a validity of 30 days. The Rs 151 prepaid pack offers 30GB of data, the Rs 201 prepaid pack offers 40GB of data while Rs 251 pack comes with 50GB of data. If the user has an existing plan that offers a certain amount of data on a daily, monthly, quarterly or yearly basis, these data add on packs will increase the total data. The pack validity will start immediately on recharge. In case you have an active valid plan then the WFH pack will be auto-activated on expiry of daily data allocation.

Advertisement





Jio other top-up 4G data vouchers





Rs 11: The voucher offers 800MB of data on top of up existing data benefits of the prepaid plan along with 75 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls.

Rs 21: The voucher offers 2GB of data on top of up existing data benefits of the prepaid plan along with 200 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls.

Rs 51: The voucher offers 6GB of data on top of up existing data benefits of the prepaid plan along with 500 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls.

Rs 101: The voucher offers 12GB of data on top of up existing data benefits of the prepaid plan along with 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls.