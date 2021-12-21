Top Upcoming Xiaomi Smartphones

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch many smartphones in the coming weeks. The brand is already known for launching its devices at regular intervals. In 2021, Xiaomi launched a total of 17 smartphone models in India. What upcoming smartphones can be expected from Xiaomi to be launched in the next few weeks? Let’s see in this article.

The upcoming flagship Xiaomi 12 series is the most anticipated smartphone that will be launched soon. The series includes Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro. However, the company has not yet announced any official launch date of the upcoming series.

Upcoming Xiaomi Smartphones:

Xiaomi 12

The Xiaomi 12 is expected to feature a curved 6.2-inch AMOLED display that will offer a full-HD+ (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution. There will be a centrally aligned hole-punch display to accommodate the selfie camera. In addition, there will be an in-built fingerprint sensor as well.

The phone will be equipped with a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor for the camera. The phone will reportedly pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB of RAM. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. There will be wireless charging capabilities as well. The phone is tipped to launch on December 28 and it will reportedly be priced Rs 69,990.

Xiaomi 12X

The Xiaomi 12X is also speculated to arrive with an AMOLED panel with curved edge design. The phone will sport a 6.28 inches Full HD+ resolution. Further, the phone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi 12X may feature the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The phone is likely to come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and 33W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 12X may feature a 50-megapixel rear primary camera and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with curved edges and a centrally positioned punch-hole. It will reportedly pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The phone is also said to equip 120W fast charging support. The other details of the Pro models are under the wraps.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

Xiaomi launched its first foldable smartphone, the Mi Mix Fold earlier this year. Now the company is working on Mix Fold 2 foldable smartphone that could debut in March.

As per rumours, this foldable smartphone will come with a Samsung Display’s 8.01-inch OLED panel with UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass). It is said to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. It may also include an under-display camera for selfies. Further, it is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi 11i

Redmi Note 11 Pro which was earlier launched in China is expected to launch in India Xiaomi 11i. The phone will likely feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

There will be a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 67W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is also launched in China before. This is expected to launch in India as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. Like Xiaomi 11i, this phone will also likely feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

There will be a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.