Top Reliance Jio prepaid plans, top up vouchers,data packs under Rs 200

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2020 3:06 pm

In order to make things easier for you, we list you all the prepaid plans from Reliance Jio that are priced under Rs 200.
Reliance Jio is known for offering pocket-friendly packs to its customers. The operator has a slew of prepaid plans under its umbrella for its customers ranging from Rs 11 and going up to Rs 4999. 

 

However, during the time of lockdown, many people considering of recharging their mobile number with a minimum prepaid plan. So, in order to make things easier for you, we list you all the prepaid plans from Reliance Jio that are priced under Rs 200. 

 

Reliance Jio prepaid plans under Rs 200

 

Rs129: To start with, the first plan comes with Rs 129 price tag and it offers 28 days of validity. The pack offers 2GB of data along with unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 1000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls. It comes with 300 SMS during the entire validity. 

 

Rs 149 plan: The pack offers 1GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 24 days, meaning that users will get 24GB of data for the entire validity. The pack offers 300 minutes of talk time for calling on non-Jio numbers and 100 SMS per day.

 

Rs 199 plan: the plan offers 1.5GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 28 days. This means that users will get 42GB of data for the entire validity. The pack offers unlimited SMS and if comes with Jio to non-Jio FUP of 1,000 minutes. 

 

Reliance Jio top-up vouchers under Rs 200

 

Coming to the top-up vouchers, these can be used multiple times on existing prepaid plans. The validity of top-up voucher remains the same as per the primary prepaid pack. 

 

Rs 10: The top-up plan offers Rs 7.47 talk time and it comes with 124 IUC minutes along with 1GB of complementary data. 

 

Rs 20: The top-up plan offers a talktime balance of Rs 14.95 along with 249 IUC minutes along with 2GB of complementary data. 

 

Rs 50: The top-up plan offers Rs 39.37 talktime and it comes with 656 IUC minutes along with 5GB of complementary data. 

 

Rs 100: The top-up plan offers a talktime balance of Rs 81.75 along with 1342 IUC minutes along with 10GB of complementary data. 

 

Reliance Jio 4G data vouchers under Rs 200

 

Rs 11: The voucher offers 800MB of data on top of up existing data benefits of the prepaid plan along with 75 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls. 

 

Rs 21: The voucher offers 2GB of data on top of up existing data benefits of the prepaid plan along with 200 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls. 

 

Rs 51: The voucher offers 6GB of data on top of up existing data benefits of the prepaid plan along with 500 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls. 

 

Rs 101: The voucher offers 12GB of data on top of up existing data benefits of the prepaid plan along with 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls. 

 

Rs 251: The voucher comes with a validity of 51 days and it offers 2GB of data per day, meaning that users will get 102GB of data for the entire validity.

 

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

