Top Electric cars with big battery and range

Electric Vehicles are the future of automobiles, and when buying an electric car, the first aspect most of buyers consider is the range of the car. Range is the ability to cover long distances without stopping to charge and the higher the range the better. The range of the vehicle largely depends on the size of the battery the car packs. The bigger the battery is, the higher range the consumer gets. So here are the top electric cars that pack a big battery and millage.

BMW i4

The BMW i4 is a fully-electric vehicle from the brand which packs 83.9 kWh and has a claimed range of up to 366 miles (590 Kms). The i4 will also be available in India with a starting price of Rs 69,90,000. It can go from a 10 to 80% charge in just 31 minutes with up to 205 kW of charging power. Or you recharge up to 164 km range in only 10 minutes. BMW claims you can go from 0 – 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. The luggage compartment has a volume of 470 litres, and it can be expanded to up to 1,290 litres by folding down the rear bench seat.

Mercedes EQS 450+

The Mercedes EQS 450+ is one of those electric cars which has a very long wheelbase. The company has taken advantage of this and packed the vehicle with a 107.8kWh battery. It is the largest car battery that is currently on sale and has a range of 350 miles (563 kms). 0–62mph takes 6.2 seconds, thanks to 329 horsepower. The car has a single-speed automatic transmission and a 5-passenger capacity.

Tesla Model X

When we talk of electric cars, Tesla is the number one company that comes to mind, and it is not possible that this story ends without a Tesla vehicle in it. So we are talking about the Tesla Model X here, which has a claimed range of 348 miles (560 Kms) for the dual motor variant, a 0–60mph time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. Tesla claims that the flagship Model X Plaid can travel 333 miles (535 Kms) between charging stops, a sprint from 0–60mph in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 163mph.

Skoda ENYAQ iV 80

The Skoda Enyaq iV 80 is the company’s first fully electric car and has a range of 339 miles (545 Kms). The car packs a 77 kWh battery with features such as 19″ Proteus alloy wheels, a 13″ touchscreen and rear parking sensors. The ENYAQ iV can be equipped with a foldable towing device with an electric release via a switch placed in the luggage compartment.

Polestar 2

While Polestar 3 is coming this October, the brand has Polestar 2 as its current flagship product with a claimed range of 540 Kms, thanks to the 78 kWh battery. The car packs a high-performance audio system with full-range 150 mm speakers in each rear door. Mid-range 100 mm speakers in each front door. 19 mm tweeters in each front roof pillar. A full-range 100 mm speaker in the dash. And a 200 mm air woofer under the bonnet. It has an acceleration time of under 5 seconds for 0 to 100 km/h. It has Google built-in, a panoramic sunroof, and a lot more.

Read More: Hopcharge launches service to charge electric car at your doorstep

Audi e-Tron GT Quattro

The Audi e-Tron GT Quattro offers a range of up to 500 Kms, thanks to the 83.7 kWh battery. The Audi e-tron GT quattro can be charged at a maximum alternating current (AC) charging capacity of 11 kW as standard. Faster charging at 22 kW at home requires the optional 22 kW onboard charger and an additional 22 kW (AC) Charger. The car has aerodynamic features were depending on the driving situation, the aerodynamics can be actively adjusted by way of two settings for the rear wing and the cooling air inlets at the front.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes in a total of four variants where the car delivers a range of up to 481 kilometres when equipped with rear-wheel drive and a Long Range battery. It comes with a top speed of 185 km/h, going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds in the all-wheel drive version equipped with the Long Range battery. The Paddle shifters let you adjust the level of regenerative braking – using the electric motor to slow the car and charge the battery.

Porsche Taycan

Priced at approximately Rs 1.5 cr in India, the Taycan gets a range of up to 451 Kms and packs a 79.2 kWh battery. The electric vehicle from Porsche has a top speed of 230 km/h, and acceleration 0 – 60 mph with Launch Control can be achieved in 5.1 seconds.

Note: The cars we mention are based on the range claimed by the brand. In real world usage, the actual range will vary based on driving behaviour and other environmental factors.