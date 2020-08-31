Advertisement

Top 10 Interesting Facts About Micromax

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 31, 2020 10:30 am

Latest News

Micromax climbed the No.1 spot in smartphone sales in 2014 by defeating Samsung

If you live in India, you're probably familiar about the once-popular smartphone brand Micromax, its success story, and what led to its downfall. In this article, we'll be looking at 10 interesting facts about Micromax that you probably didn't know about.

 

It was Originally a Software Company

This might sound weird but, Micromax was originally a Software focused company that specialized in embedded devices domain (Developing embedded boards like Raspberry PI, etc.)

 

embedded

 

The company later entered the mobile handset business in 2010 and that's when it became one of the largest smartphone brands in India and 10th largest in the world.

 

Who's the Founder and what did he use to do?

Micromax was founded by Rahul Sharma along with his friends Vikas Jain, Sumeet Arora, and Rajesh Aggarwal in the year 2000. Prior to that, he completed his Electrical Engineering degree from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University in Nagpur. He also has a bachelor in Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada.

 

founder

In an interview, Rahul Sharma said "We were fresh out of college and quite raw when we first started off back in 1999. It was around the time when the dot-com boom was taking off and all I could think of was software - in fact, the company initially went by the name 'Micromax Software'."

 



 

 

How did the idea of the First phone come up?

The idea came up when he came across a PCO in a village in Bengal where he was told there was no electricity. The PCO drew signals from a massive antenna on a nearby building and took power from a truck battery. Then he thought to himself, how did the village charge the battery when there was no electricity?

 

india pco 

"I probed a little and met a man who claimed to be making Rs 3000 by driving the battery every night to another village 11 km away, charge it overnight and bring it back to the first village by daybreak," he said. Sharma understood that this could be a great opportunity for doing something big.

 

He went back and told his co-founders that we should start a mobile phone business in India. With brands like LG, Samsung, and Motorola which were quite popular at that time, the idea met with a lot of scepticism in the beginning, he said.

 

 

Micromax's' first phone was the Andro A60 which was launched in November 2010 as a budget phone. The phone cost Rs 6,999 and was very well received by the Indian audience. The Andro A60 had a 2.8-inch touch screen and ran on Android 2.1 Eclair. It had a 3.2-megapixel camera and 150MB of internal storage which was expandable up to 32GB. 

 

The Road to Becoming No.1

 

 

stats mmx

 

After its success in the smartphone market, the brand entered the tablet market and was quite successful there as well. In Q2 2014, the brand's sales in India exceeded those of Samsung and it became the number one mobile manufacturer in India followed by Samsung at No.2 and Nokia at No.3 according to counterpoint research.

 

They had planned to Enter the American Market

 

After becoming the No.1 smartphone brand in India, all eyes were on the American market but, due to the immense competition in India from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Apple, the brand feared the loss of dominance in India and didn't expand.

 

Micromax fired Ex- Airtel CEO Sanjay Kapoor

 

Micromax firing Sanjay Kapoor was one of the biggest controversies in the tech industry. They dismissed Sanjay Kapoor for no reason which led him to file a claim of Rs 600-700 crore against Micromax. Some of the rumours suggested that the different working styles of Kapoor and the company led to a breakdown in his relationship with promoters. The company also accused him of inflated expense claims as a reason for dismissal.

 

Micromax was the First brand to Appoint a Hollywood Star as a Brand Ambassador

Now, if you're a huge Marvel Comics fan and an X-Men fan in general, you probably know the character "The Wolverine" played by Hugh Jackman. Micromax was the first Indian smartphone manufacturer to appoint a Hollywood start as its brand ambassador. The actor endorsed the Canvas series of smartphones for Micromax.

 

h jackman

 

It was at the time of starting the subsidiary Yu Televentures when Jackman was appointed as a brand ambassador.

 

Micromax Entered the Tablet Market in 2011

After the brand's continued success in the smartphone industry, the company also stepped into the Tablet market in 2011, which was quite big at that time. The tablet series was called Funbook and there were a lot of models starting from the Funbook Kids to Funbook P255.

 

funbooks

 

Not only tablets but, Micromax has also made TVs, Washing machines, etc but, one of the primary reasons why they failed is due to the lack of proper after-sales service.

 

They launched one of the Lightest touch screen phones by partnering with Modu

 

Modu was an Israeli smartphone brand known for manufacturing light Android phones. Micromax partnered with Modu and launched the Modu T on 22nd October 2010. The smartphone ran BREW OS out of the box, housed a 5-megapixel camera and the USP of the device was interchangeable modules like on the LG G5 or the Moto Z and the lightweight.

 

modu

 

Unfortunately, this partnership didn't turn out to be that great as the phone didn't sell a lot.

 

Controversy with OnePlus

Micromax battled OnePlus over who'd use Cyanogen OS which was one of the most popular Android skins of that time. OnePlus signed an agreement with Cyanogen for using and distributing their technology anywhere in the world except mainland China in February 2014 after which Micromax signed an exclusive license with them for South Asia.)

 

cyanogen mmx 

So, Micromax tried to take exclusivity in India for Cyanogen OS. The disputes were resolve in May 2015 when Micromax won the dispute and that's when OnePlus started its OxygenOS development.

 

Micromax is all set to make a comeback in India with the "Vocal for Local" initiative. It has set up a smartphone design lab in India where 90% of its phones will be designed and manufactured.

Micromax to reportedly launch 3 smartphones in India next month

Can Boycott China work in favour of Micromax?

Micromax to set up design lab in India, first set of Made in India phones coming in October

Latest News from Micromax

Tags: Micromax

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 key specifications revealed online ahead of official launch

Redmi 9 first sale to be held today on Amazon and Mi.com

Will MediaTek Act as a Savior for Huwaei

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?
Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord
Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A
Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies