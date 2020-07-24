Today technology news Highlights 24 July 2020: Realme 6i, Redmi Note 9, Realme V5 5G and more

Technology News Today, 24 July 2020 Highlights: Realme 6i, Redmi Note 9, Realme V5 5G and more
Today Technology News Highlights: Realme 6i, Redmi Note 9, Realme V5 5G and more
Advertisement
LIVE BLOG
Apples starts iPhone 11 production in India
Apple has, for the first time, started manufacturing its latest flagship product, iPhone, in India. The move will give a boost for the government’s Make in India initiative.
As per a report by ET, the production will be stepped up in two phases and Apple may also consider exporting the iPhone 11 as well. The report further highlights that the company has not cut prices as it sells iPhone 11 phones made in China in India, but local production will save Apple 22 per cent import duty.
Read More: Apples starts iPhone 11 production in India
Asus ROG Phone 2 has been discontinued, Max series still alive: Asus
Asus has confirmed that it has discontinued its older gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 3. Dinesh Sharma, Head, Asus India, told The Mobile Indian that the company has discontinued the ROG Phone 2. “Considering the recent depreciation of Indian currency and increase in GST, the Asus ROG Phone 2 will sell around Rs 43,000 in the country. If we add a 30W fast charger with ROG Phone 2, it will cost around Rs 45,000. For Rs 49,999 we are giving you Asus ROG Phone 3, which comes as a complete package and it offers much better specs and features as compared to its predecessor. So, what will you buy?” Sharma said.
Read More: Asus ROG Phone 2 has been discontinued, Max series still alive: Asus
Apple to push back iPhone 12 event to late October
Apple is likely to unveil its upcoming iPhone 12 series of smartphones in October this year, suggests a new report. Apple generally announces its new iPhones in September but due to Covid-19 crisis in world, the company has this time deferred its much-awaited launch this year.
As per Japan-based website Macotakara, Apple is likely to launch the LTE variants of the iPhone 12 series in October this year while the 5G variants of the iPhone 12 series will be launched in November.
Vivo Y51s launched in China
Vivo has launched yet another smartphone under its Y-Series lineup called Vivo Y51s. The phone is priced at 1,798 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.
Vivo Y51s comes in Secret Realm Black, Snow Feather White, and Bihailan Blue colour options. The phone will go on sale in China on July 29.
Vivo Y51s features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU.
Read More: Vivo Y51s goes official with Exynos 880 SoC and 48MP triple rear camera
Samsung introduces new range of Business TVs in India
Samsung has today announced the launch of new Business TV range in India. The new range comes with a starting price of Rs 75,000.
Samsung Business TV series is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 70-inch variants, with prices ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 175,000. The Business TV comes with a three-year warranty, offering long term support to business owners.
The new range of Business TVs will help small and medium businesses redefine user experience. Samsung Business TVs are engineered to operate for 16 hours a day and come with an on/off timer to automatically operate during set business hours.
Read more: Samsung introduces new range of Business TVs in India
Tecno Hipods H2 wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 1,999
Tecno has today announced the launch of new wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Tecno Hipods H2, the wireless earbuds comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999. Tecno Hipods H2 will be available for sale on Amazon from July 27 (12 noon) and at Tecno’s offline retail network of 35,000 outlets. The wireless earbuds come with built-in 45mAh battery in each earbud, the Hipods H2 and it deliver 6 hours of playback on a single charge, while with the charging case, you battery life of 24 hours. Also just a 15-minute charge gives an additional 2 hours of playback.
The wireless earbuds are IPX4 water resistant and it comes with environmental noise cancellation technology along with deep bass and loud treble. It comes with smart touch controls to control Control calls, music, volume, and activate the phone’s voice assistant by a simple tap on the earbuds.
Read More: Tecno Hipods H2 wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 1,999
Airtel launches #ExpresswithHellotune campaign
Wynk Music from Airtel has launched a new campaign #ExpresswithHellotune, to enable customers to share their current moods and feeling with friends and loved ones through music, with a song of their choice.
Airtel Hello Tunes is available for FREE to all Airtel Thanks customers. And as a special gesture, Airtel has made Hello Tunes available to all non Airtel Thanks customers also for a period of 14 days to enable them be part of #ExpresswithHellotune.
For setting Hellotune on Wynk, one has to open the Wynk Music App. Look for the hellotune icon on top right and pick a hellotune from across languages & genres .
Read more: Airtel Hello Tunes now Free to all Airtel Thanks customers
Infinix iRocker truly wireless earbuds launched in India
Infinix has today launched iRocker, it's first truly wireless earbuds under the brand, SNOKOR in India. iRocker will be available exclusively on Flipkart from July 31 at a launch price of Rs 1499, until the stocks last.
Snokor offers Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection, bass boost that ensures no shrill at even 20Hz, Goose Egg Design for slip-proof snug fit, long endurance ensuring a maximum playtime of up to 20 hours, and multi-function button control for ease in operation. The earbuds come equipped with high fidelity speakers for immersive audio quality.
Read more: Infinix iRocker truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 1499
Amazfit PowerBuds to launch in India on August 6
Huami will be launching its Amazfit PowerBuds with built-in heart rate monitor in India on August 6 on Amazon.in as a part of Prime Day. The TWS earphones will also be available on the company's online store.
Scheduled to debut in India during Amazon Prime Day, these powerbuds are equipped with an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor, magnetic sports ear hook, and ENC- dual-microphone noise reduction for calls, etc. Featuring 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and the portable magnetic charging case offers up to 24 hours of music on-the-go.
Read more: Amazfit PowerBuds launching in India on August 6
Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones to launh on August 6
Sony will launch WF-1000XM3 active noise cancelling true wireless earphones in India on August 6. The launch will be a part of Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale which will take place on August 6th and it will be available till August 7. Sony WF-1000XM3 will be priced at under Rs 20,000 in India. The earbuds will compete against Apple AirPods Pro and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2.
The new TWS from Sony comes with HD Noise-Canceling Processor QN1e and Dual Noise Sensor Technology. The earphones have 6mm dynamic driver to offer clear sound quality. The earphones can be controlled through the Sony Headphones Connect app, available for iOS and Android.
Read More: Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones launching in India on August 6
Realme 6i launched in India
Realme has launched Realme 6i smartphone in India today. The phone is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version.
The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and realme.com starting from July 31. It comes in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colours.
Read more: Realme 6i with Helio G90T SoC and 48MP quad camera setup launched in India
Airtel offers free data on select prepaid plans, discontinues Rs 2398 long-term plan
Bharti Airtel has announced new free coupons that will provide free data on select prepaid plans. Furthermore, the company has also discontinued the Rs 2398 long-term prepaid plan in the country.
To start with the complementary data, the brand has introduced new Free Data coupons for its prepaid customers. These coupons are available with unlimited prepaid plans starting at Rs 219 and it can be availed through the Airtel Thanks application.
The coupons are valid for Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 398, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs558, Rs 598 and Rs 698 prepaid plans. From Rs 219 to Rs 398 prepaid plans, users will get two coupons of 1GB of data with each carrying a validity of 28 days. Furthermore, the Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 558 prepaid plans offer four coupons of 1GB with each having a validity of 56 days. Lastly, Rs. 598 and Rs. 698 prepaid plans will get six coupons of 1GB high-speed data and each coupon comes with a validity 84 days.
Read more: Airtel offers free data on select prepaid plans, discontinues Rs 2398 long-term plan
Vivo X50, X50 Pro now available for sale in India
Vivo X50 series of smartphones were recently launched in India. Now starting today, the smartphones are available to purchase in India via both online and offline channels.
Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are available on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq and major offline stores as well like Reliance, Croma and Vijay Sales.
Vivo X50 is priced at Rs 34,990 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB is priced at Rs 37,990. The Vivo X50 comes in Frost Blue and Glaze Black colours.
The Vivo X50 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 for 8GB + 256GB storage model. The Vivo X50 Pro+ comes in Alpha Grey colour.
Read More: Vivo X50, X50 Pro goes on sale in India
Realme V5 5G launching on July 27
Realme has announced that it will be announcing Realme V5 5G smartphone on July 27 in China. The new Realme V5 will be the first product of Realme’s V series.
The company has announced the official launch date of the upcoming smartphone on their official Weibo handle. Realme V5 will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The right side of the phone will have a fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone will be powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, which could be MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Dimenisty 720 chipset. The phone is said to come in 6 GB / 8 GB RAM editions and 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage options in China. It will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and it will run on Android 10 based on Realme UI.
Read More: Realme V5 5G will be announced on July 27
Redmi Note 9 will go on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi India recently unveiled the Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India. Now the phone will be available for purchase for the first time in India.
The sale will be held today at 12PM and can be purchased through Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Store app. Note 9 will be also available for purchase through offline channels.
Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, Rs 13,499 for 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It comes in Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Aqua Green colours.
Read more: Redmi Note 9 first sale to be held today at 12PM
Corning Gorilla Glass Vitus announced
Corning has announced the launch of its latest toughened glass technology known as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The latest glass is said to be the toughest Gorilla Glass developed by the company for mobile electronics.
The company has revealed that Samsung will be the first customer to adopt the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. This simply means that the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series will be the first set of smartphones that will come with Gorilla Glass Victus.
“Corning’s extensive consumer research has shown that improved drop and scratch performance are key components of consumer purchasing decisions,” said John Bayne, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Consumer Electronics.
Read more: Corning Gorilla Glass Vitus announced
Realme 6i launching in India today
Realme 6i will be launching in India today at 12PM. Realme 6i will be sold on Flipkart after its launch.
Realme 6i will feature 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. It will have expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.