Today technology news Highlights 24 July 2020: Realme 6i, Redmi Note 9, Realme V5 5G and more

Apple to push back iPhone 12 event to late October

Apple is likely to unveil its upcoming iPhone 12 series of smartphones in October this year, suggests a new report. Apple generally announces its new iPhones in September but due to Covid-19 crisis in world, the company has this time deferred its much-awaited launch this year.



As per Japan-based website Macotakara, Apple is likely to launch the LTE variants of the iPhone 12 series in October this year while the 5G variants of the iPhone 12 series will be launched in November.





