Today technology news live updates 23 July 2020: Asus ROG Phone 3, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, Honor 9A and more

Honor 9A to launch on July 31 in India

Honor has revealed that it will be launching a new smartphone in India. The company has revealed that it will launch Honor 9A smartphone in the country soon. The brand has started teasing about the upcoming smartphone on social media. Honor will launch Honor 9A smartphone in the country on July 31. To recall, the smartphone was launched in Europe. The phone comes with a price tag of EUR 149.90 (approx. Rs 12,900). The phone comes with Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour options.







