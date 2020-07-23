Advertisement

Today technology news live updates 23 July 2020: Asus ROG Phone 3, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, Honor 9A and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 23, 2020 11:41 am

Technology News Today, 23 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Asus ROG Phone 3, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, Honor 9A and more
Today Technology News LIVE Updates: Asus ROG Phone 3, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, Honor 9A and more

 

11:41 (IST)

23 Jul 2020

Honor 9A to launch on July 31 in India

Honor has revealed that it will be launching a new smartphone in India. The company has revealed that it will launch Honor 9A smartphone in the country soon. The brand has started teasing about the upcoming smartphone on social media. Honor will launch Honor 9A smartphone in the country on July 31. To recall, the smartphone was launched in Europe. The phone comes with a price tag of EUR 149.90 (approx. Rs 12,900). The phone comes with Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour options.


Read More: Honor 9A confirmed to launch in India on July 31

 

Honor 9A

11:06 (IST)

23 Jul 2020

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel gaming smartphone announced

Lenovo has today announced the launch of its first gaming smartphone under its Legion branding. The smartphone comes loaded with the latest Qualcomm chipset along with 90W fast charging support and more. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel comes with a price tag of 3499 Yuan (approx Rs 37,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage with 45W charging, 3899 Yuan (approx Rs 41,600) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage with 65W charging, 4199 Yuan (approx Rs 44,800) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage with 65W charging and 5999 Yuan (approx Rs 63,800) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage with 90W charging support. The phone is available in Blazing Blue and Vengeance Red colour options.

 

Read More: Lenovo Legion Phone Duel gaming smartphone announced

 

Legion Phone Duel

11:05 (IST)

23 Jul 2020

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphone announced

Samsung has finally announced the launch of its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The latest smartphone comes with 5G connectivity and it features an identical design language as seen on its 4G counterpart.  The smartphone comes with a price tag of $1,449 (approx. Rs 1,08,300) and it is available with the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The foldable smartphone will be available for purchase in the US starting from August 7. It is available in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze colour options.

 

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphone announced

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

11:03 (IST)

23 Jul 2020

Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 865+ chipset launched in India

Asus has announced the launch of its latest gaming-centric smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 3. The smartphone is the first to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with gaming-centric features and more.

The ROG Phone 3 comes with a price tag of 1099 Euros for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option, while the 12GB of RAM and 256GB is available for 999 Euros. The ROG Phone 3 with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage is priced at 799 Euros. As for the Indian pricing is concerned, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 49,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs 57,999.

 

Read More: Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 865+ chipset launched in India

 

ROG Phone 3

