Today technology news live updates 23 July 2020: Asus ROG Phone 3, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, Honor 9A and more

Technology News Today, 23 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Asus ROG Phone 3, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, Honor 9A and more
Honor 9A to launch on July 31 in India
Honor has revealed that it will be launching a new smartphone in India. The company has revealed that it will launch Honor 9A smartphone in the country soon. The brand has started teasing about the upcoming smartphone on social media. Honor will launch Honor 9A smartphone in the country on July 31. To recall, the smartphone was launched in Europe. The phone comes with a price tag of EUR 149.90 (approx. Rs 12,900). The phone comes with Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour options.
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel gaming smartphone announced
Lenovo has today announced the launch of its first gaming smartphone under its Legion branding. The smartphone comes loaded with the latest Qualcomm chipset along with 90W fast charging support and more. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel comes with a price tag of 3499 Yuan (approx Rs 37,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage with 45W charging, 3899 Yuan (approx Rs 41,600) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage with 65W charging, 4199 Yuan (approx Rs 44,800) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage with 65W charging and 5999 Yuan (approx Rs 63,800) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage with 90W charging support. The phone is available in Blazing Blue and Vengeance Red colour options.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphone announced
Samsung has finally announced the launch of its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The latest smartphone comes with 5G connectivity and it features an identical design language as seen on its 4G counterpart. The smartphone comes with a price tag of $1,449 (approx. Rs 1,08,300) and it is available with the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The foldable smartphone will be available for purchase in the US starting from August 7. It is available in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze colour options.
Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 865+ chipset launched in India
Asus has announced the launch of its latest gaming-centric smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 3. The smartphone is the first to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with gaming-centric features and more.
The ROG Phone 3 comes with a price tag of 1099 Euros for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option, while the 12GB of RAM and 256GB is available for 999 Euros. The ROG Phone 3 with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage is priced at 799 Euros. As for the Indian pricing is concerned, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 49,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs 57,999.
