Today 17 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Mobile, Gadgets and More

Technology News Today, 17 September 2020 LIVE Updates
LIVE BLOG
Call of duty Warzone might be coming to Mobile
A new job listing suggests that Activison is working on yet another game for the mobile platform, allegedly the Call Of Duty Warzone. The company already has Call Of Duty Mobile for the mobile platform but the developers are looking to explore more in the Battle Royale space.
Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Edition Leaked Online
OPPO Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition smartphone and the phone is expected to arrive on September 17. It comes with a price tag of Rs 34,990 and has been made available for purchase from Flipkart, Amazon and offline retail stores in the country from August 5.
GoPro Hero 9 Black
GoPro has launched the Hero 9 action camera which is the company's flagship camera for 2020. It features a higher resolution sensor, front-facing colour LCD display, removable lens cover, and a larger battery compared to the company's previous Hero 8. It will also be compatible with GoPro Mods.
