Today 14 August July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates

Airtel offers 1000GB additional data for new Xstream Fiber users as Independence Day Offer

As part of Independence Day celebrations, Airtel has rolled out an exciting limited period offer for customers opting for its Airtel XstreamFiber Home Broadband.



Airtel is giving 1000 GB FREE additional data with the purchase of a new Airtel XstreamFiber connection. The limited period offer is applicable on all Airtel XstreamFiber plans and is available to customers across all top cities where Airtel provides XstreamFiber broadband services.





