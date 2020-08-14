Today 14 August July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates

Technology News Today, 14 August July 2020 LIVE Updates
Realme C12 launched
Realme is all set to launch the Realme C15 and Realme C12 smartphones in India next week. While Realme C15 smartphone was launched in Indonesia last month. Now the company has also launched Realme C12 in the country.
The Realme C12 is priced at 18,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah (US$ 128 / Rs. 9588 approx.) for the single 3GB + 32GB storage variant. It comes in Marine Blue and Coral Red colour options.
The Realme C12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has up to 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable with microSD card slot.
iQoo 5 expected to launch in India soon
Vivo sub-brand iQoo has started teasing the launch of a new smartphone in India, and it is expected to be the iQoo 5. The company will be launching iQoo 5 in China on August 17 and now the same phone will be launched in the Indian market as well.
iQOO India today posted a tweet which suggests that iQoo 5 will soon make its debut in India. the tweet reads “We’re joining forces and approaching break-neck speeds. It is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Stay tuned to know more. #DrivePerformance coming soon”.
IN10 Media Network launches rebranded EPIC ON
IN10 Media Network’s upgraded and reimagined OTT platform EPIC ON is set to go LIVE on 15th August, 2020 with a new look. Users can now Watch, Listen, Play, Read & Engage with multiform content on the upgraded app.
EPIC ON has partnered with leading players, including EP.Log, IVM, Aawaz, Whistling Woods International, and more.
The new EPIC ON will continue to Live Stream the network’s linear channels: EPIC TV, ShowBox and Filamchi, and add more including the network’s upcoming channels. Select content across formats will also be available in English and Tamil.
Airtel offers 1000GB additional data for new Xstream Fiber users as Independence Day Offer
As part of Independence Day celebrations, Airtel has rolled out an exciting limited period offer for customers opting for its Airtel XstreamFiber Home Broadband.
Airtel is giving 1000 GB FREE additional data with the purchase of a new Airtel XstreamFiber connection. The limited period offer is applicable on all Airtel XstreamFiber plans and is available to customers across all top cities where Airtel provides XstreamFiber broadband services.
Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.1 update in India
Honor has started rolling out a new Magic UI 3.1 update to its Honor View 20 smartphone in India. To recall, the phone was launched in India last year in January.
Honor View 20 Magic UI 3.1 update bears build number EMUI 10.1.0.221, and weighs 4.91GB in size. Many Honor View 20 users have posted screenshots of receiving the Magic UI 3.1 update on Honor forums.
The update is being rolled out in batches and users can manually check for availability by going to Settings > About phone > System update. Once you receive the update, it is recommended that you install under a strong Wi-Fi connection. The update screenshot has also stated that the phone can be updated via HiCare support app as well.
Nokia 2.4 leaked online
Nokia 2.4 with codename Wolverine is said to be launched at the upcoming IFA 2020 event in Berlin, which is scheduled for September this year. Now ahead of the launch, the storage and colour variants of Nokia 2.4 have leaked online.
As per the report by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 2.4 will come in two configurations - 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The report also mentions that the phone will have three colour options namely, Blue, Grey, and Purple.
BSNL launches Rs 399 recharge plan
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new recharge plan of Rs 399 for its customers. Separately BSNL has also discontinued the Rs 399 tariff voucher and the Rs 1699 recharge plan in the two circles.
BSNL Chennai on Twitter handle has announced the launch of the new Rs 399 recharge plan as well as the discontinuation of Rs 399 tariff voucher and Rs 1,699 recharge plan on its website.
RedmiBook Air 13 launched
Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched RedmiBook Air 13 in China. The RedmiBook Air 13 with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is priced at 4,899 yuan and the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD variant is priced at 5,199 yuan.
The RedmiBook Air 13 comes with 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports 100% sRGB colour gamut and 300nits brightness. The display also supports the DC Dimming feature. The laptop sports a full-sized keyboard, and the body is made of metal. The Redmi notebook weighs at 1.05Kgs and measures just 12.99mm in thickness.
Tecno Spark Go 2020 coming soon
Tecno launched Spark Go smartphone last year in India. Now the company is said to be working on Tecno Spark Go 2020. The new phone has been leaked online via Google Play Console listing.
The listing has revealed the key specs and a render of the upcoming Tecno Spark Go 2020 smartphone. The render only shows the front panel of the device. As per the render, the phone will come with a waterdrop-style notch on the top for the selfie camera and the display comes with minimal bezels around the edges. The volume rocker and the power button seem to be on the right side of the phone.
Zee5 Hipi to be lauched today
Zee5 will be launching a beta version of its smart video Platform Hipi today in India. It will be of Zee5 app.
ZEE5’s HiPi is driven by the vision to encourage self-expression and it aims to unlock the potential talent that this country has by inviting talented and diverse content creators who are seeking a platform that encourages creativity and paves the way to Stardom.
