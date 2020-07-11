Today technology news live updates 11 July 2020: Realme 6i, Oppo Enco W31, Oppo Enco M31, OnePlus Pods, Apps and more
Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless cameras launched in India
Canon has announced the launch of two new full-frame mirrorless cameras in India. The company has introduced Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 mirrorless cameras in the country with features like 8K video recording, Digic X imaging processor and more. Canon has also launched a series a lens including the RF85mm F2 Macro IS STM, RF 600mm F11 IS STM, RF 800mm F11 IS STM, RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM, Extender RF1.4X & RF2X along with other accessories to provide its consumers with a complete ecosystem.
boAt ProGear B20 fitness band with 14 workout mode launched in India
boAt has entered the wearable market with the launch of its latest fitness band, the boAt ProGear B20. The fitness band comes with a price tag of Rs 1,799 and it is available for purchase from Amazon. The latest fitness band from boAt comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, it comes with a 0.96-inch colour display with touchscreen with a screen resolution of 160 x 90 pixels. The fitness band comes 14 workout modes out of which 8 can be set as active modes. This includes the likes of running, walking, hiking, working out at the gym, or even playing soccer and basketball.
Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition announced in India
Oppo has announced the Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition in India. Oppo has said that the Lamborghini Edition is currently not for sale in India.
Oppo launched the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship 5G smartphones in India last month. The new edition features identical specs to the X2 Pro but comes with an exclusive design inspired by the Aventador SVJ Roadster.
The Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition comes in black colour with a carbon finish. It comes imbibed with elements of the Lamborghini DNA in the design. The ColorOS 7.1 running a top Android 10 on the Lamborghini Edition Find X2 Pro comes with custom super sports car themes.
Oppo Enco W31, Oppo Enco M31 receive price cut in India
Oppo Enco W31 true wireless earphones and Oppo Enco M31 neckband have received a temporary price cut of upto Rs 1000 in India till July 15. The discounted are already live on Amazon India.
The Oppo Enco W31 wireless earbuds are currently priced in India at Rs 3,799, down Rs 700 from its original launch price of Rs 4,499. The Oppo Enco W31 comes in two colour options – Black and White.
Oppo launched the Oppo Enco M31 neckband wireless earphones in India at Rs 2999. After the price cut of Rs 1,000, the earphones are available in India at Rs 1,999. Oppo Enco M31 comes in two colour options – Green and Black.
Realme 6i to be priced under Rs 15000, launching on July 14
Realme 6i will be launching in India on July 14. This mid-ranger smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive. Realme will also be launching Realme C11 on the same day.
Flipkart has accidentally listed the Realme 6i revealing the launch date. the listing has however been removed from the e-commerce portal. But thanks to @Sudhanshu1414, he spotted the Flipkart listing before it was taken down.
Realme 6i is said to be a rebranded version of Realme 6s launched in the Europe back in May. Realme unveiled the Realme 6i back in March which was later launched as the Narzo 10 in May for the Indian market.
