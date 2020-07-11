Today technology news live updates 11 July 2020: Realme 6i, Oppo Enco W31, Oppo Enco M31, OnePlus Pods, Apps and more

Oppo Enco W31, Oppo Enco M31 receive price cut in India

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless earphones and Oppo Enco M31 neckband have received a temporary price cut of upto Rs 1000 in India till July 15. The discounted are already live on Amazon India.

The Oppo Enco W31 wireless earbuds are currently priced in India at Rs 3,799, down Rs 700 from its original launch price of Rs 4,499. The Oppo Enco W31 comes in two colour options – Black and White.



Oppo launched the Oppo Enco M31 neckband wireless earphones in India at Rs 2999. After the price cut of Rs 1,000, the earphones are available in India at Rs 1,999. Oppo Enco M31 comes in two colour options – Green and Black.

