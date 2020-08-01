Today 1 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Black Shark 3S, Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch and more

Black Shark 3S with Snapdragon 865 chipset announced

Black Shark has announced the launch of its latest gaming smartphone in China. Dubbed as Black Shar 3S, the smartphone comes loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC technology and more.

The Black Shark 3S comes with a price tag of 3999 Yuan (approx. Rs 43,000) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 4299 yuan (approx. Rs 46,200) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version and 4799 Yuan (approx. Rs 51,500) for the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage version. The smartphone is available in Black and Crystal Blue colour options.