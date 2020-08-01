Advertisement

Today 1 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Black Shark 3S, Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 01, 2020 10:53 am

Technology News Today, 1 August 2020 LIVE Updates: Black Shark 3S, Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch and more
Today Technology News live updates: Black Shark 3S, Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch and more

10:53 (IST)

1 Aug 2020

Black Shark 3S with Snapdragon 865 chipset announced

Black Shark has announced the launch of its latest gaming smartphone in China. Dubbed as Black Shar 3S, the smartphone comes loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC technology and more. 

 

The Black Shark 3S comes with a price tag of 3999 Yuan (approx. Rs 43,000) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 4299 yuan (approx. Rs 46,200) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version and 4799 Yuan (approx. Rs 51,500) for the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage version. The smartphone is available in Black and Crystal Blue colour options.

10:46 (IST)

1 Aug 2020

Noise ColorFit Nav Smartwatch launched in India

Noise, an accessory maker, has launched a new smartwatch in India. The brand has announced Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch in the country for Rs 3,999. It will be available on Amazon India and as well as the company's website gonoise.com starting from August 6.

There is a dedicated microsite for the watch with a ‘Notify Me' button on Amazon India. The smartwatch comes in Camo Green and Stealth Black colour options.

Read More: Noise ColorFit Nav Smartwatch with 1.4-inch colour display, GPS launched in India

