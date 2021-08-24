Timex FIT 2.0 smartwatch launched in India

Timex Group India Ltd has announced their newest Bluetooth calling enabled smartwatch – TIMEX FIT 2.0. The new Timex FIT 2.0 is priced at Rs 5,995. It is available in 3 different colours – blue, grey and black.

Timex FIT 2.0 Features

Timex FIT 2.0 smartwatch is packed with features like Bluetooth calling, SPO2 monitor, heart rate monitor and more. In addition, it comes with multiple watch faces that let you personalize by setting your favourite photos as your watch face.

TIMEX FIT 2.0’s features include blood pressure tracking and sleep tracking. Not only this, it also lets one control music and camera remotely. In addition, it features 7 sports modes and a superior 7-day battery life.

The watch comes with a 1-year warranty. You can download the Timex FIT App from the App store or Play store and pair your watch to access more features.

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Juneja, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Timex Group, said, “TIMEX Fit 2.0 is a step-up to provide all that today’s consumer requires, right where they need it – on their wrists. With a round dial design, this watch blends effortlessly with the classic, traditional look but with the features of a smartwatch. It’s stylish, contemporary, and packed with exciting smart features, especially Bluetooth calling. We are very excited about introducing this product.”

Last month, Timex launched its first made-in-India smartwatch under the brand Helix on Amazon India. Timex Helix Smart 2.0 is priced at Rs 3,999. It is available in five strap colour options — Black, Black Mesh, Green, Rose Gold Mesh, and White.

The Timex Helix 2.0 sports a 1.55-inch colour touchscreen display. It comes with over 10 sports modes. The watch can last up to 9 days on a single charge and 15 days on standby.

The wearable is IP68 certified and also gets 24 watch faces to choose from. Users can use the Timex iConnect app to download the watch faces. They can also sync their data with Google Fit and Apple Health.