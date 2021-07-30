Timex India launches first Made in India smartwatch, Timex Helix 2.0

Timex India today launched its first made-in-India smartwatch under the brand Helix on Amazon.in. This new smartwatch, Helix 2.0 has been assembled in Timex India manufacturing facility at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. “The facility is equipped with the latest tools, technology, and skilled manpower to make smart watches in India”, says Timex.

Additionally, this facility of Timex India in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, India also received the SA 8000 and ISO 45001:2018 certification last year. This launch was enabled by Timex India’s partnership with Singapore based IOT firm KaHa Pte Ltd.

“KaHa extended the necessary SKD Kits, assembly process and relevant technology platform support & process expertise to Timex India during the smartwatch assembly”, conveyed the company.

Timex Helix 2.0 Smartwatch Specifications

The Timex Helix 2.0 sports a 1.55-inch colour touchscreen display. It comes with over 10 sports modes including treadmill, basketball, yoga, football, badminton, and skipping. The watch features continuous body temperature monitoring and heart rate monitoring.

The watch can last up to 9 days on a single charge and 15 days on standby. The charging time for the watch is 3 hours as per the company’s claims. The wearable is IP68 certified and also gets 24 watch faces to choose from. Users can use the Timex iConnect app to download the watch faces. They can also sync their data with Google Fit and Apple Health.

The watch also supports App and Email notifications. Buyers of the Helix 2.0 by Timex in India will also get a one-month free subscription to DocOnline. This service provides one-touch access to online consultation via phone and chat through the inbuilt telemedicine feature.

Timex Helix Smart 2.0 is priced at Rs 3,999. It is available in five strap colour options — Black, Black Mesh, Green, Rose Gold Mesh, and White. The watch was launched during Amazon’s Prime Day Sale 2021.