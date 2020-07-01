Advertisement

A researcher reverse-engineered TikTok app, the findings were alarming

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 01, 2020 6:17 pm

Latest News

The researcher claims that he has a strong understanding of how the app works and it says that TikTok app is a data collection service, which is disguised as a social media platform.
Advertisement

TikTok is once again under scanner as a researcher has claimed to reveal major privacy-related information about the app. The Reddit user Bangorlol has managed to reverse-engineer the TikTok, which reveals some alarming privacy-related threats. 

 

The researcher claims that he has a strong understanding of how the app works and it says that TikTok app is a data collection service, which is disguised as a social media platform. The researcher claims that TikTok tracks everything about the user through its application. The app tracks phone hardware including CPU type, number of courses, hardware IDs, screen dimensions, dpi, memory usage, disk space etc. 

 

The TikTok app also tracks other apps installed on a user smartphone and everything related to things like IP, local IP, router MAC, phone’s MAC address, WiFi access point and more. The researcher claims it does not matter whether the phone is rooted or jailbroken. The researcher further claims that some variants of the app had GPS pinging enabled at the time, roughly once every 30 seconds. The company has set up a local proxy server on the device for transcoding media that can be abused very easily as it has zero authentication, claims the researcher. 

 

Advertisement

The app leaked users' email and secondary email used for password recovery and users' real names and birthdays. The researcher claims that TikTok uses viral-sensation techniques to attract existing users to stay and to gain new users. The researcher says that users’ first posts garner quite a few likes and comments to encourage them to continue using the app. 

 

The app also has an advantage of paedophiles as there have been numerous reports of old men doing duets with underage girls to NSFW songs. The researcher further claims that TikTok does not want users to know how much information it collects. The company has deployed several different protections in place to prevent one from reversing or debugging the app. The brand has encrypted all of the analytics requests with an algorithm that changes with every update. With this discovery, it is scary to see a social media platform can collect so much information. After all, it is a Chinese application!

 

59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Xiaomi Mi Community, UC Browser and Club Factory banned in India

Mitron vs Roposo vs Chingari vs TikTok: Which one is India’s next big hit?

Tiktok alternative Chingari app garners 5 million downloads: Everything you need to know

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: TikTok TikTok scam TikTok threats TikTok chinese app TikTok India TikTok ByteDance ByteDance

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tiktok alternative Chingari app garners 5 million downloads: Everything you need to know

Meet Mezo: An Indian app to make your SMS Smart, Secure and Spam-free

Mitron vs Roposo vs Chingari vs TikTok: Which one is India’s next big hit?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more
TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more
Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies