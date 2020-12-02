TicWatch Pro 3 LTE version announced

With the built-in cellular network, TicWatch Pro 3 allows you to use data, minutes, and texts on your smartwatch without having to connect to Wi-Fi.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch was launched in India for Rs 27,999. Now Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 LTE version has been announced in Germany and the UK. Mobvoi says they are working on expanding to more countries.



TicWatch Pro 3 LTE is priced at EUR 359.99 (approx. Rs 32,00) in Germany, and at EUR 329.99 (approx. Rs 29, 400) in the UK. It is available in Shadow Black colour variant and comes in a single 1GB RAM + 8GB storage configuration.



With the built-in cellular network, Pro 3 allows you to use data, minutes, and texts on your smartwatch without having to connect to Wi-Fi. The company says that the Cellular connectivity is limited to Vodafone users through the carrier's OneNumber program.



TicWatch Pro 3 LTE smartwatch features a 1.4-inch Retina AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. The smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The watch has NFC, GPS, plus an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.



For connectivity, the smartwatch features Bluetooth 4.2 and is compatible with Android above iOS. There are 10 workout modes including outdoor running, indoor running, cycling, swimming, rowing, and mountain climbing, among others.



The TicWatch Pro 3 with LTE packs a 595mAh battery which claims to offer backup of up to 72 hours on a single charge in smart mode and up to 45 days in Essential Mode.





