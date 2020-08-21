Advertisement

TicWatch GTX Smartwatch launched in India with a 10-day battery life

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 21, 2020 5:06 pm

Latest News

TicWatch GTX smartwatch is now up for pre-orders from the company’s website and will go on sale starting September 3rd from Mobvoi.com.
Advertisement

Mobvoi has added a new member to its smartwatch portfolio – the TicWatch GTX in India. The TicWatch GTX smartwatch is priced at Rs 5,669 and comes in a single black colour variant. As per Mobvoi's website, the smartwatch is currently listed at a 10 percent discount from the actual retail price of Rs 6,299.

The wearable is now up for pre-orders from the company’s website and will go on sale starting September 3rd from Mobvoi.com.

TicWatch GTX smartwatch features a 1.28-inch LCD colour touch display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution. The smartwatch is powered by the RLC8762C processor paired with 160KB RAM and 16MB ROM.

For connectivity, the smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.0 LE and is compatible with Android above iOS. There are 14 workout modes including Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycling, Jump Rope, Swimming, Indoor Walking, Rowing, Free Style, Mountain Climbing, Indoor Run, Gymnastics, Soccer, Basketball, Indoor Cycling and Yoga.

The TicWatch GTX comes with a PPG heart rate sensor for 24h heart rate monitoring, Automatic Activity Record (Steps & Distance tracking) and sleep monitoring capabilities. It is water and dust resistant with IP68 up to 1.5 meter. The smartwatch packs a 200mAh battery with up to 7 days battery life with regular use, up to 10 days with power saving mode on.

The TicWatch GTX can be fully charged in two hours. It comes with call and message notifications and tilt-to-wake gesture support to light up the screen when you move your hand to check the time. The smartwatch measures 48.7x11mm.

Oppo F17 to launch alongside Oppo F17 Pro in India soon

Nokia C3 to launch in India soon, to be available with 1-Year replacement guarantee

Motorola to launch a new smartphone in India on August 24 on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy M51 specs leaked, tipped to pack 8GB RAM, quad camera setup

Redmi 9 specifications and renders leak ahead of August 27 launch

Oppo A53 to launch in India on August 25 with 90Hz refresh rate under 15k

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

BoAt launches Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earbuds for Rs 1,299

LG launches new XBOOM ON2D party speaker for Rs 18,990

Epson introduces new range of EcoTank printers in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3
Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!
Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies