TicWatch GTX Smartwatch launched in India with a 10-day battery life

TicWatch GTX smartwatch is now up for pre-orders from the company’s website and will go on sale starting September 3rd from Mobvoi.com.

Advertisement

Mobvoi has added a new member to its smartwatch portfolio – the TicWatch GTX in India. The TicWatch GTX smartwatch is priced at Rs 5,669 and comes in a single black colour variant. As per Mobvoi's website, the smartwatch is currently listed at a 10 percent discount from the actual retail price of Rs 6,299.



The wearable is now up for pre-orders from the company’s website and will go on sale starting September 3rd from Mobvoi.com.



TicWatch GTX smartwatch features a 1.28-inch LCD colour touch display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution. The smartwatch is powered by the RLC8762C processor paired with 160KB RAM and 16MB ROM.



For connectivity, the smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.0 LE and is compatible with Android above iOS. There are 14 workout modes including Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycling, Jump Rope, Swimming, Indoor Walking, Rowing, Free Style, Mountain Climbing, Indoor Run, Gymnastics, Soccer, Basketball, Indoor Cycling and Yoga.



The TicWatch GTX comes with a PPG heart rate sensor for 24h heart rate monitoring, Automatic Activity Record (Steps & Distance tracking) and sleep monitoring capabilities. It is water and dust resistant with IP68 up to 1.5 meter. The smartwatch packs a 200mAh battery with up to 7 days battery life with regular use, up to 10 days with power saving mode on.



The TicWatch GTX can be fully charged in two hours. It comes with call and message notifications and tilt-to-wake gesture support to light up the screen when you move your hand to check the time. The smartwatch measures 48.7x11mm.



