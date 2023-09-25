Three new Samsung Galaxy Tabs coming to India in October: Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+, Tab A9

Samsung is all set to unveil a new set of Fan Edition products in October if we are to believe the reports making rounds online. Out of these, Samsung seems to have confirmed that it is launching the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in October in India along with the Galaxy Tab A9. Here’s what we know so far about the tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Fan Edition products are generally a toned down version of the flagship Galaxy S series devices from Samsung. The Tab S9 FE+ will be a watered down Tab S9+ according to leaks. The device will be sold via Flipkart, as shown in a teaser on the e-commerce platform and should begin selling once the platform’s biggest annual sale, Big Billion Days, begins. There’s also another tablet coming in, called the Galaxy Tab S9 FE whose availability details are yet to be uncovered.

The teaser on Flipkart shows the front of the tablet which is similar to its elder sibling, the Tab S9+. A leak from WinFuture details both the tablets from front and back. The leak further confirms that the tablets will have S-Pen support and while the Tab S9 FE has a single rear camera, the Tab S9 FE+ shall have dual rear cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is said to come with a 10.9-inch display, while the larger Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ comes with a 12.4 inch diagonal. These sizes are similar to the Tab S9 and Tab S9+ which launched back in February of this year. “Our sources so far only provide pictures of the (light) gray versions, but there should also be editions in the colors lavender, mint and silver”, said the WinFuture report.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes in the basic version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. There’ll be another variant available with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. With the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, 8GB RAM is offered as the standard, but there are also models with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. They’ll both be powered by Exynos 1380 chipset, according to the report.

Samsung is also set to unveil the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE alongside these tablets, the teaser for which was accidentally uploaded by Samsung on its Argentina website. It showcased the smartphone in a mint colour while the Buds FE could be seen in White.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

The Galaxy Tab A9 is being teased for launch via Amazon India. It will arrive in India on October 5. While Amazon didn’t explicitly confirm the moniker of the tablet, the Tab A9 model was confirmed through the sidebar of the website that states the image is associated with Galaxy Tab A9.

The design of the tablet is expected to be similar to the Galaxy Tab A8, with a uniform bezel on each side, and a single rear camera. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 was recently also spotted on the Google Play Console, which revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming tablet.

As per the listing, the tablet will sport a 720p display and could be powered by an unknown Mediatek Chipset with model number MT8781. This new Processor is reportedly a tweaked version of the Mediatek Helio G99 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 will run on One UI 5 based on Android 13. The tablet will feature 4GB RAM, along with 64GB storage with expansion support. It could pack a 5100mAh battery with 25W fast charging.