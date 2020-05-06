Advertisement

Thomson TV to begin its sale in orange and green zones after lockdown

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2020 3:33 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that it will begin its sales of Smart TVs via Flipkart.

Thomson, a French electronics and consumer goods brand, has announced that it will start its operations in India after the lockdown is lifted from the country. The company has revealed that it will begin its sales of Smart TVs via Flipkart. 

 

As per the govt. norms delivery is only being done in the designated orange and green zones in the country and all safety norms are being strictly taken care of. The company has revealed that when the market has partially opened after a long break the company does expect a surge in demand by the Indian consumer and is fully equipped with stocks and backend to fulfil the same.

 

Thomson is exclusively licensed to Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. in India. The company has revealed that it has started its corporate office operations with 33 per cent human capacity and following all the regulations and guidelines laid down by the govt. to fight this global pandemic.

 

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of THOMSON Tvs in India says due to no sale from past 40 days of tv, 1.5 million households in India are without Television. Thanks to the govt for given permission to sale online in orange and green zones. We hope they give an extension to all the zones, as non-essential goods.

 

Thomson introduces 40-inch 4K Smart TV for Rs 20,999

Thomson enters premium TV market with four new Android TVs, starts at Rs 29,999

Flipkart TV days: Offers on Xiaomi, Samsung, Thomson, Vu, iFFALCON TVs starting today

Latest News from

Tags: Thomson Thomson Smart TVs Thomson TVs SPPL

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi Box teased to launch in India on May 8 alongside Mi 10 and true wireless earphones

Kodak HD LED TV sale resumes through Amazon and Flipkart in orange and green zones

Tata Sky vs DishTV vs Videocon d2h: which is the best

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies