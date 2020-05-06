Thomson TV to begin its sale in orange and green zones after lockdown

The company has revealed that it will begin its sales of Smart TVs via Flipkart.

Thomson, a French electronics and consumer goods brand, has announced that it will start its operations in India after the lockdown is lifted from the country. The company has revealed that it will begin its sales of Smart TVs via Flipkart.

As per the govt. norms delivery is only being done in the designated orange and green zones in the country and all safety norms are being strictly taken care of. The company has revealed that when the market has partially opened after a long break the company does expect a surge in demand by the Indian consumer and is fully equipped with stocks and backend to fulfil the same.

Thomson is exclusively licensed to Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. in India. The company has revealed that it has started its corporate office operations with 33 per cent human capacity and following all the regulations and guidelines laid down by the govt. to fight this global pandemic.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of THOMSON Tvs in India says due to no sale from past 40 days of tv, 1.5 million households in India are without Television. Thanks to the govt for given permission to sale online in orange and green zones. We hope they give an extension to all the zones, as non-essential goods.