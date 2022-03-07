This bluetooth speaker can self-charge under sunlight; costs Rs 2,000

Indian gadgets and accessories maker iGear has launched Goldie, a vintage-style portable multifunctional bluetooth music speaker system that’s designed for entertainment on the go, says the company. Featuring a large 1200mAh battery, it can also charge directly using sunlight. Moreover, Goldie also has an inbuilt torch to be an emergency tool gadget when used outdoors.

Available in a Gold and Black accent, the iGear Goldie is priced at Rs 2,000. The BT Speaker comes with a 1-year free replacement warranty, and is available for purchase on Amazon.in, igear.asia and Croma.com.

Goldie, is a multifunctional and portable wireless music system from iGear. It is built using a strong ABS Plastic enclosure and designed using a vintage-style look that according to the company, resembles the look and feel of the 50’s-style radios. Complete with a telescopic antenna and a handy strap, this speaker system is also designed for outdoor use.

Read More: Mivi Octave 3 Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs 1,999

The iGear Goldie bluetooth speaker features a 5-Watt speaker system and includes connectivity options such as Bluetooth, USB, MicroSD, and Aux-in are available so you can use the Goldie with almost all of your devices. There’s also a 3-band FM/AM/SW radio on board so you can tune in to the local terrestrial radio station for news and music.

Powering the iGear Goldie is a 1200mAh rechargeable battery that can be charged using any conventional micro USB charger. And if you are using it outdoors, you can also recharge the batteries under direct sunlight. This is because the the rear panel sports solar cells which keep recharging the in-built batteries whenever there is bright daylight or direct sunlight. Lastly, a built-in emergency flashlight helps to keep you on the right track when you are out camping or trekking.