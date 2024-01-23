These Motorola Smartphones Will Receive Android 14 Update: Official List

Motorola has always been criticised for non-timely updation of its smartphones to the latest version of Android and it seems like it may stay that way this year. While most other companies such as Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, etc. have rolled out the Android 14 update to their flagship smartphones, Motorola is still behind in this race. However, it has now shared an official list of devices that will be receiving the Android 14 update.

The list was shared via the Motorola website in a cumbersome manner, and was then cleanly compiled by YTECHB. It includes smartphones such as:

Motorola Razr Phones:

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr+ 2023

Motorola Razr 2023

Motorola Razr 2022

Motorola Edge Series Phones:

Motorola Edge+ 2023

Motorola Edge 2023

Motorola Edge+ 2022

Motorola Edge 2022

Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola G Series Phones:

Moto G 5G 2023

Moto G stylus 5G 2023

Moto G Stylus 2023

Moto G Power 5G 2023

Moto G84 5G

Moto G54

Moto G73 5G

Moto G53 5G

Moto G23

Moto G14

Others:

Motorola Lenovo ThinkPhone

Some of these Motorola smartphones have different specifications compared to their Indian counterparts so it’s not clear whether the same devices will also receive the Android 14 update here in the country. Further, no exact release timeline for the update was shared either.

Finally, this list can also expand in the future meaning your device may be included in it at a later point in time. Recently, the Moto G54 5G smartphone users in India began receiving the Android 14 beta update while the Moto G53 5G received a stable build internationally.