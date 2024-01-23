These Motorola Smartphones Will Receive Android 14 Update: Official List

Motorola has always been criticised for non-timely updation of its smartphones to the latest version of Android and it seems like it may stay that way this year. While most other companies such as Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, etc. have rolled out the Android 14 update to their flagship smartphones, Motorola is still behind in this race. However, it has now shared an official list of devices that will be receiving the Android 14 update.
The list was shared via the Motorola website in a cumbersome manner, and was then cleanly compiled by YTECHB. It includes smartphones such as:
Motorola Razr Phones:
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
- Motorola Razr 40
- Motorola Razr+ 2023
- Motorola Razr 2023
- Motorola Razr 2022
Motorola Edge Series Phones:
- Motorola Edge+ 2023
- Motorola Edge 2023
- Motorola Edge+ 2022
- Motorola Edge 2022
- Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Motorola Edge 40
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 30
Motorola G Series Phones:
- Moto G 5G 2023
- Moto G stylus 5G 2023
- Moto G Stylus 2023
- Moto G Power 5G 2023
- Moto G84 5G
- Moto G54
- Moto G73 5G
- Moto G53 5G
- Moto G23
- Moto G14
Others:
- Motorola Lenovo ThinkPhone
Some of these Motorola smartphones have different specifications compared to their Indian counterparts so it’s not clear whether the same devices will also receive the Android 14 update here in the country. Further, no exact release timeline for the update was shared either.
Finally, this list can also expand in the future meaning your device may be included in it at a later point in time. Recently, the Moto G54 5G smartphone users in India began receiving the Android 14 beta update while the Moto G53 5G received a stable build internationally.