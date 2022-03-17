These are the world’s smallest ANC TWS earbuds

True Wireless Stereo Earbuds come in all sorts of shapes and sizes but the company based out of Shenzen called 1More has brought a new set of TWS earbuds to the market which it claims are the world’s smallest, and are called ComfoBuds Mini. These earbuds are not only the smallest but also support Active Noise Cancellation, which makes them the world’s smallest ANC TWS earbuds.

The ComfoBuds Mini is available for $100 (approx Rs 7,600) in the US and United Kingdom via Amazon and the 1More web store. A discount of about $15 is also on offer till April 15 using the code ComfoMini1. It’s not clear when the TWS earbuds will arrive in other parts of the world.

1More ComfoBuds Mini Specifications

The ComfoBuds Mini weigh a mere 3.7 grams each and come with four soft silicone eartip options in the box. ComfoBuds Mini adopts 1MORE’s proprietary QuietMax active noise cancellation technology to provide up to 40dB noise cancellation depth. And the earbuds come with multiple ANC modes to fit different scenarios.

Two microphones in each earbud combined with a DNN algorithm work together to focus on your voice and filtering out surrounding noises, keeping your voice clear for every call. The ComfoBuds Mini are engineered to deliver a powerful, balanced sound as per the company. They are equipped with a 7mm dynamic driver along with the integration of SoundID technology which allows you to get the suitable sound that fits your ears and preference.

The ComfoBuds Mini TWS earbuds can power up easily on the go with Qi-compatible wireless charging. The earbuds are IPX5 water resistant and can provide a 5-hour playback with ANC ON and 6-hour playback with ANC OFF. You can get up to 24 hours of backup with the case and earbuds combined. They connect with your smartphone using Bluetooth 5.2.