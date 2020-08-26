Advertisement

Tenda AC2100 Dual-Band Gigabit Wireless Router launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 26, 2020 3:09 pm

Latest News

Dubbed as AC2100 Smart Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router, it comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999.

Tenda has today announced the launch of its new gigabit wireless router in India. Dubbed as AC2100 Smart Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router, it comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999. 

 

Tenda AC21 is a dual-band gigabit wireless router specially designed for households that require high-speed internet access. It supports 802.11ac wave2 Technology and provides Wi-Fi speeds up to 2033 Mbps (2.4 GHz: 300Mbps, 5GHz: 1733Mbps). The new router is equipped with the latest 4X4 MU-MIMO technology of 5GHz band that yields wider Wi-Fi coverage and a faster Wi-Fi speed as compared to regular routers with older 3X3 MU-MIMO technology.

 

The newly launched Tenda AC21 is stocked with 28nm 1GHz CPU equipped with 500MHz co-processor, a dual-core design that helps in faster processing speed and in optimized operation. Also, the router has an in-built signal amplifier used both on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands of AC21 to enhance the penetration capability and expand the Wi-Fi coverage. It is also the first router from Tenda to use 6 x 6 dBi external antennas and four data streams of 5Ghz band to provide a better 5GHz Wi-Fi signal.

 

Tenda AC21, like Tenda’s other AC series wireless router, is equipped with MU-MIMO and Beamforming+ Technology features that help in wider coverage and stable performance. Tenda AC21 comes equipped with full gigabit ports that provide Fiber Internet up to 100 Mbps. AC21 also supports IPv6, it can reduce the data transmission time and minimize the lag, provide a better gaming experience. 

 

Speaking on the launch, John Dong, Director, Tenda India commented, “We at Tenda believe in producing and delivering highest standards of innovations and technology through our relentless efforts. With the launch of AC2100 Dual-band Gigabit Wireless Router, we are bringing modern technological advancements to the Indian market. Tenda AC21 is designed to meet all the daily coverage and gaming requirements for small and medium household and can provide Wi-Fi up-to 30 different devices simultaneously.”

 

Tenda introduces home mesh WiFi routers system in India

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD Card Announced

Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch launched with 1.65-inch AMOLED display, up to 7 days battery life

Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 fitness wearables announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51
We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash
Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9
Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies