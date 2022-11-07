Telegram Update brings Group topics, Collectible usernames and more

Telegram keeps updating its app with numerous features and this month, the app is bringing in another set of those including Group topics, collectible usernames and much more. Group topics allows users to make various topics inside a large group. They function as individual chats within the group.

To keep chats easy to read, a group with over 200 members can now enable topics in Telegram app and create separate spaces for any subject. Members are free to chat in any topic while using all their favorite features like polls, pinned messages and bots. This feature is intended specifically for large groups and Telegram plans to introduce a different set of tools, tailored to small groups.

Next, a feature called Collectible usernames has now been introduced. These usernames work just like basic @usernames, they appear in Global Search results and have their own links that can be used outside of Telegram.

Collectible usernames can be less than 5 characters long which makes it possible to get unique names like @news or @game. Once the username is acquired, a user has full control over these, being able to trade it or retain it for later use.

Read More: How to use Infinite Reactions and Emoji Statuses feature on Telegram?

For premium subscribers, this update adds the functionality to transcribe video messages, allowing Premium users to get an instant text transcript. This feature was first introduced for audio messages. Apart from that, Telegram artists have completed 12 new emoji packs. There’s also a redesigned night mode for iOS, making colours more balanced with better blurring effects as you scroll in chats and the chat list.

Lastly, there are other minor design improvements such as resizable text on Android, new animation for swipe left to reply, new Interactive Emoji and Reactions as well.