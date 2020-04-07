Telegram to support countries globally to help citizens fight against COVID-19

In order to spread the right information and curb fake news circulation, Telegram has dedicatedly enabled special Channels which shows up as the top results for all coronavirus related keywords.

In an effort to serve the global citizens during COVID-19 pandemic, Telegram has closely worked with the health ministries and respective governments in various countries.



In a press release, the company says that Telegram channels are being considered as one of the most powerful broadcasting tools where an unlimited number of audiences can be reached out with high authenticity at a single time.

Currently, Telegram has supported and helped to create the official verified channels in the respective countries which are enclosed below:

Verification tools and Notifications to the users

It’s highly important to distinguish authenticated trustworthy sources from the pro-actively generated fake Channels on Telegram. In order to streamline the same, the social messaging app has dedicatedly launched a verification process with the help of @verifybot. The Channels need to simply follow few basic guidelines to get a verification badge for their official Channel, Group or BOT. Moreover, Telegram has pushed individual notifications to all the users and invited them to join the government collaborated official verified Channels to get all the real-time updates and information on covid-19.