Telegram Premium in works, could bring exclusive features for paid users

Telegram is one of the most popular chatting applications and is known for its long list of features which no other chat application has. However, like most apps that have a large userbase, Telegram also needs to monetise it’s platform on some level and it now seems like the developers are working on a Premium version with extra features that will be exclusively available to paid users.

While testing the latest beta version 8.7.2 of the Telegram iOS app, the Telegram Beta channel discovered a set of features such as the new reaction emojis and stickers that have been labeled as Telegram Premium exclusives. If users select to send these stickers and emojis, they will be asked to register for the paid service.

Moreover, regular free users will not even be able to see the stickers in their chat if they are not subscribed to Telegram Premium. The subscription will then be promoted to such users if they want to use and view those stickers.

The premium users will also get a gradient star icon next to their username. Furthermore, another feature called the Avatar creator has been detected by the r/telegram subreddit. This feature will let users combine gradients with emoji, stickers, or a monogram to create simple or patterned avatars. This feature was discovered in the macOS beta.

As of now, these premium features are only available in beta tests and more details regarding the pricing and availability to the general public have to be revealed by the chat app. The premium subscription could also gain more features in the future.