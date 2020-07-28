Telegram new update brings Profile Videos, Group Stats, 2GB file sharing and more

The company has revealed that it is rolling out around 10 new features to the app with the latest v6.3.0 update.

Telegram has started rolling out a new version to its popular messaging app that brings a host of new features. The company has revealed that it is rolling out around 10 new features to the app with the latest v6.3.0 update.

The latest update brings Profile Videos, enhanced Photo & Video editor, improved People Nearby, Mini-Thumbnails, Group Stats, New Animated Emoji, Multiple Accounts on Telegram Desktop, 2 GB File Sharing capabilities and more.

To start with Profile Videos, users can now upload a video as their profile and one can also choose any frame for the profile picture in chats. The update also brings improved video and photo editor that allows users to soften the skin in the media editor when it is taken from the front camera. Furthermore, for Android users cropping and rotating of the videos in the editor is also available now.

The update also brings new features to the People Nearby option and one can see the exact location of the user using this feature. The brand has also revealed a mini-thumbnails feature that allows users to have an idea of what media is in a message right away.

The update also brings a new Group Stats feature through which a list of top members by a number of messages and average message length is shown. It also includes parameters such as the growth of the group, members joined or left at a given timeframe, source of new members joined, languages used, the content format used (text, links, photo, videos, etc.), top days and hours, top members and admins, etc.

Telegram lets users stay signed in on 3 accounts from different phone numbers without logging out. The mobile users have been enjoying this feature since 2017, and now it's available on the multi-platform Telegram Desktop. The update also brings file sharing up to 2GB as opposed to 1.5GB available limit.

On Android, the music player has been redesigned with sleek new icons and an expandable tracklist. Users can tap the button on the left to control looping, shuffling and to reverse the track order. The message input bar will grow smoothly as they type a long message. The video editor now allows cropping and rotating videos as well.