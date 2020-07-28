Advertisement

Telegram new update brings Profile Videos, Group Stats, 2GB file sharing and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 28, 2020 10:32 am

Latest News

The company has revealed that it is rolling out around 10 new features to the app with the latest v6.3.0 update.
Advertisement

Telegram has started rolling out a new version to its popular messaging app that brings a host of new features. The company has revealed that it is rolling out around 10 new features to the app with the latest v6.3.0 update. 

 

The latest update brings Profile Videos, enhanced Photo & Video editor, improved People Nearby, Mini-Thumbnails, Group Stats, New Animated Emoji, Multiple Accounts on Telegram Desktop, 2 GB File Sharing capabilities and more.

 

To start with Profile Videos, users can now upload a video as their profile and one can also choose any frame for the profile picture in chats. The update also brings improved video and photo editor that allows users to soften the skin in the media editor when it is taken from the front camera. Furthermore, for Android users cropping and rotating of the videos in the editor is also available now.

 

Advertisement

The update also brings new features to the People Nearby option and one can see the exact location of the user using this feature. The brand has also revealed a mini-thumbnails feature that allows users to have an idea of what media is in a message right away.

 

The update also brings a new Group Stats feature through which a list of top members by a number of messages and average message length is shown. It also includes parameters such as the growth of the group, members joined or left at a given timeframe, source of new members joined, languages used, the content format used (text, links, photo, videos, etc.), top days and hours, top members and admins, etc.

 

Telegram lets users stay signed in on 3 accounts from different phone numbers without logging out. The mobile users have been enjoying this feature since 2017, and now it's available on the multi-platform Telegram Desktop.  The update also brings file sharing up to 2GB as opposed to 1.5GB available limit.

 

On Android, the music player has been redesigned with sleek new icons and an expandable tracklist. Users can tap the button on the left to control looping, shuffling and to reverse the track order. The message input bar will grow smoothly as they type a long message. The video editor now allows cropping and rotating videos as well.

 

Telegram to support countries globally to help citizens fight against COVID-19

Telegram introduces 20,000 stickers, new quizzes and more

Telegram introduces in-app video editor, animated stickers and more

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Flipkart Quick hyperlocal 90-minute delivery service launched in Bengaluru

WhatsApp upcoming multiple device feature to be known as Linked Devices

Facebook rolls out Live broadcast feature to Messenger Rooms

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies