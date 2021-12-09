Telegram launches new features: Things you can explore

Telegram Messenger has launched a bunch of new features for its users. In its latest monthly update, the brand has improved content management in Groups and Channels. Telegram says that the new features will enhance overall experience for Android and iOS users.

The new Protected Content feature will help creators protect the content they publish on Telegram and ensure that it is available only for their intended audience. In order to provide complete control to users over their digital footprint, the Delete by Date feature will enable them to easily find and delete date specific chats from the history.

Telegram have added another layer of security to it by providing access to device login details from a specific device and options such as automatically logout due to an inactive session.

Let’s see all the Telegram new features:

Protected Content in Groups and Channels

Group and Channel owners who want to keep their content members-only can restrict message forwarding from their chat. This also prevents screenshots and limits the ability to save media from posts.

To change users’ ability to forward messages open the Group or Channel Info page > Group / Channel Type > Restrict Saving Content.

Delete Messages by Date

With this update, you can clear chat history from a specific day or date range in any one-on-one chat. The app has allowed this feature to allow a free hand accessibility and control to users over their chat data.

To open the calendar, tap the date bar that pops up as you scroll through the chat. Then choose which days to clear. Clearing history by date currently only works in one-on-one chats, but messages in any chat can be set to auto-delete one day, week, or month after sending.

Anonymous Posting in Channels and Groups

User are now able to post anonymously on a mass forum such as Telegram Public Channels that allows unlimited participants and Telegram Groups that allows 0.2 million members. These groups are used for everything from discussing big matter like democracy to chatting with fans. The platform has added the ability to appear as a channel when sending messages in these chats.

Tap the profile picture next to the message bar and choose one of your channels. The messages you send after that will appear with the name and photo of the channel instead of your personal account. When posting as your channel, you’ll also see the channel name at the top of your message bubbles.

New Ways to Log In via Call

Telegram has now allowed some mobile devices with an option to receive a login call from Telegram. And then enter several digits of the phone number that called – instead of getting codes via text message.

Responses to Join Request and Donations to Content Creators

When users request to join a group or channel and its admin responds with a message. Users will see which community they are from at the top of the chat.

Bot admins can contact users requesting to join a chat where they are an admin — even if the user didn’t communicate with the bot before. This opens up endless possibilities on the platform: from simply accepting the rules of a group chat before joining, to passing an admission test, to making a small donation to the creators of a channel.

Global Chat Themes

In the last update, Telegram introduced 8 new global chat themes, however they were only available on iOS so far. Now Android users would be able to select from these 8 new chat themes for their UI.

Chat Settings have been fully redesigned, giving the new themes center stage. Built by the Telegram Team, every theme has a Day and Night mode, colourful animated background and gradient message bubbles.

Text Recognition on iOS 13+

On devices with iOS 13 and above, Text Recognition (Live Text) is enabled for photos in Telegram chats. It allows users to quickly select, copy and search without touching your keyboard. This image recognition is securely handled entirely on your device.

Format Text in Media Captions on iOS: A little bit of bold or italics can add just the right emphasis to a message. Now you can use all text formatting options in media captions as well – including text links.

Redesigned Contact Info on iOS: Contacts, Groups and Channels have updated info pages with a new look in the style of iOS 15.